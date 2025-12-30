Billy Horschel Demands Punishment Over Brooks Koepka’s Potential PGA Tour Return

Brooks Koepka’s December 23rd exit from LIV has reignited golf’s most divisive debate. Should players who left for guaranteed millions be welcomed back without consequences? Billy Horschel recently spoke up, echoing what Bryson DeChambeau and Brandel Chamblee said.

“There’s a punishment that can be put in place that isn’t too harsh,” Billy Horschel said after his winning TGL match. “Sort of makes those guys on the PGA Tour feel a little bit better that there’s just not an open-door policy to come back and play.”

For Horschel, it is about finding balance: some consequences, but nothing extreme. The PGA Tour pros who stayed back 3 years ago shouldn’t be the ones suffering now, when a few golfers have had the realization of wanting to compete in majors and championships without much hassle. Although the Tour pro who did not move to LIV was rewarded in some ways, like the PIP program, signature events, and Comcast bonuses.

Horschel’s thoughts on LIV have changed drastically. Earlier, he wanted a punishment to be there for golfers who defected, but now, he thinks from the game’s standpoint. If everyone wants the game to get better and the PGA Tour to grow, bringing Koepka back will be a smart decision, as he surely will add value.

Koepka’s credentials add weight to this debate. Before his $125 million LIV contract in 2022, he dominated the Tour with nine wins, including 2 PGA Championships and two U.S. Opens. He won his third PGA Championship, or fifth major, in 2023, becoming the first LIV golfer to lift a major trophy. Bringing him back will elevate the Tour field and might even solve some of the viewership woes.

The road back, however, won’t be immediate. Under PGA Tour rules, players who competed in unauthorized events face a one-year ban, meaning Koepka can’t play Tour events, or even reapply for his membership, until at least August 2026. His last LIV appearance was in Indianapolis from August 15 to 17.

Now, as Koepka walks away from his hefty LIV contract a year early, citing family priorities and wanting to stay closer to home, everyone has something to say about his return.

Xander Schauffele, the world’s No. 4 golfer, expects reactions to Koepka’s return will split cleanly along self-interest lines.

Bryson DeChambeau doesn’t know what to do in this situation. He thinks that if the Tour wants to follow its own rules, it should do so without making any exceptions. But if they give Koepka special exemptions, it would be easier for other golfers to do the same, which is a slippery slope.

Meanwhile, Brandel Chamblee thinks that allowing Koepka to return without any punishment would affect the PGA Tour’s foundation. This is about setting an example, not getting back at someone. Koepka was a big name that made LIV look real, breaking up fields and making professional golf less stable. Players who stayed committed to the PGA had to pay a price. And Koepka’s easy return would show that they didn’t care about their devotion.

The process of Koepka’s return can be fairly simple. The 35-year-old has to reapply for PGA Tour membership and then deal with whatever sanctions or punishment the Tour decides on. After that, the Tour can bring him back whenever it wants, with all the power.

The debate over his return remains divided. But his departure raises an even bigger question: if LIV’s biggest star is walking away, what does that signal about the league’s future?

LIV’s uncertain future after Brooks Koepka’s exit

Brooks Koepka’s departure isn’t just about one player leaving. This is the first big player to leave since LIV started in 2022. Now, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are the league’s main participants. So, what’s to worry about? Earlier this year, Koepka said he was upset that LIV wasn’t as far ahead as he had imagined. When your star athlete says in public that they are unhappy, that’s a red flag.

LIV couldn’t have picked a worse time. The league hasn’t been able to get any new star players for the third time in the last four offseasons. They’ve only signed two players, Victor Perez and Laurie Canter, for the 2026 season, which starts in February. At the same time, the PGA Tour has rejected recent offers from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to bring the professional golf game together. It seems like the doors of reconciliation are firmly shut.

Now, LIV might have a domino effect. Bryson DeChambeau has decided not to sign a new agreement yet, even though his current one ends in 2026. “Things have got to change. Things have got to improve,” he said. LIV doesn’t need that kind of confidence boost right now when its biggest star is publicly unsure about his future.