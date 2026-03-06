8x PGA Tour Winner Shares Worrying Health Update at Arnold Palmer Invitational That Harm His Career

Billy Horschel has spent six months convincing himself he can beat a timeline his own doctors set at one to two years. Thursday’s resurgence at Bay Hill suggests the game is returning. But his post-round admission revealed he had been holding back the full picture of his injury all along.

“Let’s just say the hip didn’t feel really good this morning. It was tired, it was sore, it hurt a little bit,” he said candidly to the media. “It’s a day-to-day thing. I don’t think I’ve given the full scope of the hip because I don’t want people to think that if I’m not playing well right now, the hip is the issue. But there was a lot of damage.”

Billy Horschel underwent surgery in May 2025 after withdrawing from the Zurich Classic due to a lower-body injury. Doctors repaired a massive labrum tear, shaved bone to open up the hip capsule, and addressed two microfractures. His full recovery was projected at one to two years, but the golfer was back competing in under six months.

He returned to the DP World Tour’s BMA PGA Championship in September. His own medical team took notice and was shocked to see him return to the competitive greens so quickly. Horschel started 2026 without full signature event status or automatic major championship exemptions, putting focus on his comeback performance, which was clearly evident at Bay Hill.

Thursday’s 69 at Bay Hill was his best opening round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational since a 67 in 2022, a tournament where he finished runner-up to Scottie Scheffler. He sits T9 at -3, hitting 13 of 18 greens despite finding only 7 of 14 fairways, all while managing a hip that forced him to question whether he could even play during warm-ups.

The gap to the lead is significant. Daniel Berger dismantled Bay Hill for a 63 under unusually calm conditions, one stroke off the all-time tournament record. But Horschel got into this 72-player field on a sponsor’s exemption. He had missed the cut here in both 2023 and 2025, but now he is already positioned to reach the weekend. For a player who missed three of the four majors in 2025 due to the injury, simply competing at this level this soon is the story.

“The game’s building; it’s getting better,” he said. “I just need more reps, I just need to groove it in a little bit more.”

With microfractures typically taking one to two years to fully heal and his return coming in under six months, Horschel is still very much in the middle of his recovery. How he manages the next few rounds at Bay Hill will be as telling as anything he puts on the scorecard.

The hip won’t get worse, but it still needs time

In the same interview, Horschel made clear after his round that competing at Bay Hill carries no risk of further damage. With his medical team giving him the green light, the decision to keep playing was straightforward. What remains is not a question of safety but purely one of how long the healing process takes.

Despite returning in under six months, Horschel was direct about where things stand with his surgeon’s original timeline. He drew a parallel to his 2010 wrist surgery, where he was back playing four months post-op but spent a full year managing swelling and tightness after rounds. The hip, he said, is tracking similarly.

The structural damage Horschel dealt with was significant. Beyond the labrum tear, he had two microfractures and bone-on-bone impingement that required reshaping. His surgeon shaved down the bone to create more internal rotation, moving him from three degrees to a more functional range, something that actually improves his backswing long term.

What Billy Horschel is managing now is not pain in the traditional sense but inconsistency. Some days the hip loads and responds the way he needs it to, other days it does not. That variability, not the injury itself, is what makes his day-to-day competition a genuine test of both patience and adaptability.