Billy Horschel’s Wife Melts Hearts With Warm Message on the PGA Tour Star’s 39th Birthday

Billy Horschel didn’t get the early birthday present he was hoping for in the Bahamas, as he struggled to a final-round 73 on Sunday. The 8-time PGA Tour winner ultimately finished in 15th place with a 7-under-par total. That left him with a massive 15-stroke deficit to the tournament champion, Hideki Matsuyama. However, the scorecard at Albany Golf Club might look bleak in comparison to the heartwarming tribute that awaited him from his beloved wife, Brittany Horschel.

Brittany Horschel shared a carousel of intimate family photos celebrating her husband’s 39th birthday.

“Happiest of Birthdays to the best guy I know. I love you 😘,” read the caption of the Instagram post.

So in the end, not everything went wrong for the 2014 FedExCup champion on his big day.

Yup, the 2025 season tested his physical limits more than any other past season. A nagging hip injury that resulted in surgery forced him to sacrifice the summer’s biggest Major Championships. He watched the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open from his couch. But you can’t keep a fighter like Horschel down for too long.

The Florida native made a triumphant return at the BMW PGA Championship in September, despite not being 100%. Then came the Bank of Utah Championship, where he fired three consecutive 66s and finished with a T11 result. This was his third-best record of the season.

He even found a way to lift a trophy during this strange year when the Atlanta Drive GC won the inaugural TGL Championship. He led his squad to the title in Tiger Woods’ tech-infused league. And off the course on May 24, Horschel and Brittany celebrated her incredible nine-year sobriety milestone.

Now, the sharp-dressed veteran looks toward the 2026 season with hungry eyes and unfinished business. But before he picks up the clubs again, he has some fan comments to read.

Fans celebrate the 39-year-old

One fan decided to honor Horschel’s roots, commenting, “Happy Birthday Mr Bill jr.” It’s a nod to his father, Bill Horschel Sr. Calling the 39-year-old “Junior” reminds everyone that his legendary grit is a family inheritance. That’s why another fan, who already witnessed Horschel’s great comeback from hip surgery, wrote, “Happy Birthday, Warrior!”

While most of the comments carried birthday wishes, one fan couldn’t help but gush, writing, “What a great little family happy birthday to your hubs!” after looking at the photos of Horschel with Skylar, Colbie, and Axel. And you know, Skylar was born just two days after his 2014 FedExCup win.

Then came the unexpected wave of comments, where the fans chimed in, “We love code names 😂. Happy Birthday, Billy! 🥳”

This reveals a hilarious “inside joke” between Horschel and his most loyal followers, where they often called him the ‘Baton Boy’ for his tendency to toss his golf clubs in frustration, the ‘Gator Tamer’ for shooing alligators back into the water, or ‘Town Crier’ because of his vocal reaction on the course.

Another fan repeated the same feeling, saying, “Happy Birthday to the reigning Code Names Champ 🫶🏻😂.”

Finally, the conversation turned to his undeniable sense of style as one fan said, “Happy Birthday to the sharpest dressed golfer on tour.”

Horschel has come a long way from the ‘octopus pants’ of his rookie years to wearing his hat backward with a clean and tailored aesthetic on the fairways.