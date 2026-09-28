Billy Horschel Shuts Down Critic Over ‘Dumb Takes’ on Justin Thomas’ Career

Team USA left Medinah on Sunday with the Presidents Cup, and Justin Thomas helped to set the tone for Friday. And by Monday, a prediction about his future in team golf has drawn a public reply, and it came from fellow PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel.

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“Monday review of dumb take!” Billy Horschel wrote on his Instagram story, adding two facepalm emojis and two laughing emojis with a blunt take. The context for this blunt comment is a reel he shared from the Par Train, an Instagram account, where the host had given a prediction about Thomas’s career.

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Here’s what it said. “This is going to be Justin Thomas’s last team event of his career as a player. His last Presidents Cup, his last Ryder Cup. He is following Jordan Spieth’s footsteps.”

For Horschel, the prediction about Thomas’s career is weak and without any proof. For one, he has seen Thomas’s team golf up close. The two players played together on the 2022 Presidents Cup team at Quail Hollow, and both have played for Atlanta Drive GC in TGL since 2023, along with Patrick Cantlay and Lucas Glover. Moreover, that team won the inaugural TGL title in March 2025.

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That being said, the comparison to Spieth from the host comes with little connection. Spieth missed the 2025 Ryder Cup after five straight appearances, his first absence since his 2013 PGA Tour debut. As for Thomas, he fell outside the top 30 for the first time in seven years during his slump in 2023 and 2024, and missed the 2024 Presidents Cup. He also had back surgery back then and returned to a TGL match in February. This year, he entered Medina 22nd in the world and 11th on the U.S. points list, and he needed a captain’s pick from Brandt Snedeker to make the team.

And despite that background and predictions, the results on the Presidents Cup spoke differently. On Sunday, in the singles, Thomas won five of the first six holes against Corey Conners, holing a 26-foot birdie putt on the tenth and closing the match five and three. It became his first Presidents Cup singles win after three losses.

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As for his team play, Saturday was quieter. He was paired with Jackson Koivun and halved their morning four-ball against Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im. For the afternoon foursomes, he sat out as the International side kept its lead. His team play on Friday was strong too, but he and Cameron Young lost 3 and 2 against Adam Scott and Christian Bezuidenhout in foursomes sessions. But Thursday was better. Once again, he played with Jackson Koivun to beat Conners and Nico Echavarría 4 and 3 in four-ball, and the U.S. led 3-2 after the opening day. That left Thomas with 2.5 points from four matches.

Overall, the Presidents Cup record now stands at 12-4-3 across four appearances, and his Ryder Cup record is 9-6-2 across four, including a perfect 4-0 in singles.

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So for now, the predictions about his career ending can be put on hold.

Justin Thomas now faces a reset towards the 2027 Ryder Cup.

Justin Thomas’s next team event is the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Ireland. It’s scheduled for September 17 to 19, and the U.S. points list will be built entirely from 2027 tournaments. So nothing Thomas earned this season carries over. The leaders on that list after the BMW Championship in August qualify automatically, and Captain Jim Furyk then makes his six picks for the week of August 30.

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For now, he has to focus on building a 2027 to get him there.