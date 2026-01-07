Billy Horschel’s TGL Camera Hit Sparks Same Fan Reaction as Team Seals Victory

Atlanta Drive GC secured victory in TGL’s January 6 Match 3, with Billy Horschel delivering the match-winning putt. But before the heroics came a hilarious mishap that had everyone, including Horschel himself, laughing.
ESPN captured the moment that golf fans couldn’t stop talking about. Horschel’s drive veered off course and smacked directly into the arena camera. The footage shows him initially frustrated, firing up after the errant shot. Then came the laugh a genuine reaction that made the blooper instantly viral.
TGL’s tech-heavy setup means cameras are everywhere. This time, one became an unintended target. The scoreboard showed Bay 0, ATL 0 when it happened, with Horschel at 138 yards on the wedge. What followed was a perfect mix of competitive intensity and self-aware humor.
But then came the redemption. Billy Horschel bent over his putter, delivering the crucial 7’8″ match-winner for Atlanta. From camera-killer to clutch performer in one match.
Billy Horschel was fired up after hitting the @TGL camera 😂
Watch @TheBayGolf face @atlantadrivegc on ESPN and the ESPN App ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/ZZKOmjXz6K
— ESPN (@espn) January 6, 2026
Fans react to Billy Horschel’s camera hit at TGL
Golf Twitter delivered instant gold. One user wrote, “he did hit it,” a deadpan acknowledgment of the obvious that somehow captured the moment’s absurdity perfectly.
Another took a cheeky shot: “Looks like he’s swinging for more than just par today.” Fair point when your targets include broadcast equipment.
The winner? “Bullseye.” Three letters, maximum impact. Sometimes brevity wins.
