‘Bit of a Vendetta’: Former PGA Tour Pro Drops Harsh Verdict on Future of LIV Golf

Craig Perks belongs to the camp that thinks LIV Golf’s demise would be good for the sport. He made that clear in a Q&A with Fried Egg Golf, where the former PGA Tour pro delivered a candid and harsh assessment of the league’s future. At 59, Perks did not hedge. He put himself firmly on one side of a divided room.

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“I think it would be good [for international golf if LIV Golf shutters] just for golf itself to get rid of it, to be honest with you,” he said during the conversation. “To me, it seemed like it was a bit of a vendetta of [Greg] Norman’s, and he got some money behind him and did what he did.”

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The 2002 Players Championship winner may have a point when it comes to Norman’s long-standing animosity toward the PGA Tour. Decades before LIV Golf launched in 2022, Norman proposed a similar limited-field circuit called the ‘World Golf Tour’ in 1994, backed by Fox Sports and media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

However, then-PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem strongly opposed the proposal and threatened players with suspension, effectively preventing Norman’s ambitious idea from getting off the ground. The World Golf Tour never staged a single event, leaving Norman frustrated with the PGA Tour establishment for years.

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So, when Saudi Arabia’s PIF approached him to lead a new global golf circuit, the opportunity aligned with his ambition to challenge the Tour’s dominance and establish an alternative model for professional golf. Although Norman eventually stepped down as LIV Golf’s CEO in 2025, his tenure saw the breakaway league create significant challenges for the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf lured major stars such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau with lucrative, guaranteed contracts, fragmenting the sport’s elite talent pool and weakening fields on the PGA Tour. And that growing divide is precisely why Craig Perks’ opposition to the rebel league became even stronger.

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“I was disappointed when it broke away because this wonderful game is about competition, and I’m not sure it was ever sincere competition,” he added in the conversation. “I want the best players competing together at great venues, so I was sad when it happened, and I’m glad it’s sort of tumbling and crumbling.”

LIV Golf today looks far removed from the league Greg Norman once took charge of. Saudi Arabia’s PIF withdrew its financial backing in April, eventually forcing the league to file for bankruptcy in September. Despite the setbacks, LIV still has a chance of survival as it looks to restructure and launch its LIV 2.0 concept in 2027, backed by new lead investor London-based BC Partners.

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The investment firm is reportedly set to inject $300 million into the league, funding a drastically revamped model featuring fewer tournaments and reduced purses. However, LIV Golf must first secure commitments from enough players to fill its roster before the deadline, initially reported to be October 25. BC Partners reportedly had the option to extend that deadline, and according to Financial Times reporter Sujeet Indap, the actual cutoff is October 30.

So far, though, LIV Golf has struggled to assemble a complete field. Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka had already departed before the funding crisis became clear. Since the bankruptcy filing, several other prominent names, including Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, have also reportedly left or had their contracts terminated. Still, the league has managed to secure commitments from some players.

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Richard Bland, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, and Ben Campbell have already committed to LIV 2.0. Indap also reported that another 15 players are interested in signing up, suggesting that further commitments could emerge before the deadline. However, only time can truly tell what the future holds for LIV Golf.