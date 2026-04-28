Bizarre Gold Donald Trump Statue Appears Out of Nowhere at Doral Ahead of $20M Event

Days before the $20 million Cadillac Championship 2026 tees off, attention at Trump National Doral has shifted away from golf and toward something unexpected. There’s a striking new addition in the middle of three coconut trees.

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On the course, the fans and pros this week will see a new President Donald Trump golden statue on the grounds. But it’s not just the statue that has raised eyebrows; the people behind the project are intriguing, too.

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The project was announced by some crypto investors who named it “Don Colossus.” Their idea was to garner traction before launching their memecoin $PATRIOT. That’s also why many fans have tagged “@Patriot_Erc20” in the comments on NUCLR GOLF’s post.

The New York Times reported that Alan Cottrill is the man who designed the sculpture. It is a 15-foot sculpture of Donald Trump that rises to 22 feet once elevated on its pedestal. The bronze statue with gold leaf depicts the president raising his fist after the 2024 assassination attempt on him.

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“I had him very lifelike,” Cottrill told the New York Times. “The crypto guys said I had to get rid of some of the turkey neck. I had to thin him down.”

As Cottrill noted, he had made many changes to the statue before the crypto investors approved it. And why not? Many presidents and prime ministers worldwide will be looking at it in December 2026. The primary reason for placing the sculpture at Trump National Doral is that it will be the hub for the G20 2026 summit. This year, the USA is hosting the summit at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida.

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While the summit will commence later this year, the sculpture is already the talk of the golf world because of its timing. It appeared right ahead of this week’s Cadillac Championship.

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It is the new Signature Event on the PGA Tour schedule. The Tour is returning to Trump National Doral after a decade. It has not staged a major event there after the old WGC-era relationship ended in 2016. Since then, this will be the first time that PGA Tour professionals will play an official event on the Blue Monster Course.

Since it is a signature event, it has a limited field strength of 72 professionals. The World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is headlining the inaugural edition. The others from the world’s top 10 featuring in the event are Cameron Young, Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, and J.J. Spaun.

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However, there are a few elite names missing from the tournament. Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele, and many others are shockingly absent from the field of the Cadillac Championship 2026. McIlroy even faced blunt responses from fans for missing the inaugural event.

But for those playing the event, watching the Donald Trump statue close will be spectacular. And this is not the only course of the president that is the talk of the town. His Scottish course, Turnberry, could also be in action pretty soon.

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R&A addresses Donald Trump’s Turnberry’s future

Turnberry used to be a regular stop for the Open Championship, hosting 4 majors in total. However, the course last hosted the major in 2009, which was before Donald Trump bought it in 2014. But since then, the president has been trying to bring back the Open Championship at Turnberry.

When R&A chief executive Martin Darbon was asked if the tournament is considering Turnberry as a potential location, he had a positive update.

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“Turnberry is still in our thinking,” he said. “We really like the golf course.”

This is in contrast to what the previous chief executive, Martin Slumbers, had to say after the January 2021 Capitol Riot. He had said that Turnberry would not host for the foreseeable future.

Although the latest response gives hope for Turnberry, hosting the Open Championship could still be far. This year, the Royal Birkdale Pro Shop will host the major. For 2027 and 2028, the R&A has already selected St Andrews and Royal Lytham and St. Annes as hosts, respectively. Thus, even the earliest chance for Turnberry is in 2029.

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As The R&A weighs the future of Turnberry, the conversation about Donald Trump’s influence on golf continues to extend across multiple venues. That broader spotlight only amplifies the buzz at Trump National Doral. His golden statue has turned the Cadillac Championship into as much a spectacle as a tournament.