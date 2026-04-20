Bizarre Moment at $4.75 Million LPGA Event as Coyote Tries to Snatch Course Property

The LPGA has worked for years to make women’s golf more exciting to watch. By 2026, their efforts paid off: every round of every tournament was broadcast live, there were 50% more cameras, three times as many microphones, and drones flew over the fairways. The tour set up equipment all over El Caballero Country Club in Tarzana and focused on the world’s top players. But no one expected a coyote to have its own plans for the microphone.

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At the JM Eagle LA Championship on Sunday, a coyote wandered onto the green, looked at a broadcast microphone, grabbed the fuzzy windscreen by its cable, and carried it away across the grass. The LPGA’s official account shared the 15-second video at 5:07 AM with a caption that fit the moment perfectly:

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“Um…guys… a coyote just tried to take a mic home with him.”

The post drew 46.8K views. No player responded. No broadcaster commented. Wildlife incidents in golf are not new. In 1998, a seagull took Brad Fabel’s tee shot at TPC Sawgrass and dropped it in the hazard. Fabel took a free drop and made bogey. The seagull was not penalized. Golf recorded the event and moved on. The coyote is just another entry.

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What makes the fuzzy windscreen such an obvious target takes no wildlife biologist to explain. The mic cover looks like a small animal, moves in the wind, and carries the scent of human handling. Coyotes are investigative by instinct. They approach novel objects, test them, and make a judgment call. This one made its judgment call on live television.

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Cody Gribble faced a similar moment in 2017 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He walked up to an alligator lying by the fairway and tapped its tail to send it back into the water. At the Puerto Rico Open, an iguana walked right up to Andrew Loupe’s ball on the green, checked it out, and then wandered off for no clear reason.

These kinds of incidents are common. Golf happens in the middle of nature, and now cameras catch even more of it. This week’s JM Eagle LA Championship at El Caballero has 15 of the top 25 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. The coyote, of course, didn’t care about any of that.

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JM Eagle LA Championship coyote sighting: Why El Caballero was always likely territory

El Caballero is in Tarzana, in the San Fernando Valley, where the suburbs meet the canyons and the streets come to an end. The Santa Monica Mountains start just minutes from the course’s western side, and coyotes ignore property boundaries. Wildlife experts watching the Encino-Tarzana area have seen coyotes use golf courses, parks, and empty lots to move through the city. They are most active at dawn and dusk, but in places where they are used to people, they are showing up more often during the day.

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Los Angeles County has a special system for reporting coyote sightings because people here have learned to share space with these animals instead of being caught off guard by them.

What changed in 2026 was not how coyotes act, but how many cameras are watching the grass when they do. Now that every round is broadcast live and more equipment is set up throughout the course than before, there are many more chances to catch unexpected moments.

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The LPGA’s broadcast setup, meant to highlight its players, ended up capturing something completely different on Sunday morning in Tarzana. The tournament went on. Somewhere near the edge of the San Fernando Valley, a fuzzy piece of broadcast equipment is still missing.