Blades Brown Takes the Tough Decision to Exit $10M Event for a Chance at PGA Tour Career

Blades Brown could compete for a share of the $10 million prize pool at the Rocket Classic this week. However, the 19-year-old, who earned his Special Temporary Membership on the PGA Tour in June, made the difficult decision to withdraw from the event. PGA Tour data analyst Ron Klos explained the reasoning behind Brown’s decision on X.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Blades Brown has decided to play the Korn Ferry event in Utah. Regarding status for next year—being a KFT grad has higher priority than the Top 70 non-member category. He would have to win a TOUR event this season to have better status than as a KFT grad in 2027.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown had two potential paths to a PGA Tour card for 2027: continue accumulating non-member points equal to or exceeding the 70th-place holder in the final 2026 FedExCup Fall standings or finish inside the top 20 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. Since a KFT graduation would give him a stronger priority position, playing the Utah Championship could be the smarter long-term move.

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 How Many Kiwi Golfers Have Won a Major? 3 4 5 1 Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

That is unless he can win a PGA Tour event, which would give him even stronger status. Regardless, the Utah Championship begins on Thursday, July 30, at Ogden Golf & Country Club. Brown was initially supposed to replace Maverick McNealy, who withdrew on Sunday, July 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown’s withdrawal triggered a cascade of replacements: Lanto Griffin for McNealy, then Ben Kohles for Griffin (top-10 at 3M Open), then Griffin back in on Monday with Justin Lower.

Keith Mitchell withdrew Saturday, July 25; Kuchar replaced him. McNealy withdrew Sunday, July 26; Brown initially replaced him, then withdrew; Griffin took the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown ranks No. 3 in FedExCup Season Points for non-members and 12th in the Korn Ferry Tour Points List with 266 points.

He will need around 500-600+ points or maintain his rank by the end of this season to earn a PGA Tour card for the 2027 season. Brown has made eight cuts in nine starts in PGA Tour events and has six top-25 finishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has also made 11 cuts in 13 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and finished thrice in the top 5. It appears Brown has made the smart decision to secure full-time PGA Tour membership through means that will put him in a better spot.