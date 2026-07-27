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Blades Brown Takes the Tough Decision to Exit $10M Event for a Chance at PGA Tour Career

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Sudeep Sinha

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Jul 27, 2026 | 3:37 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Blades Brown Takes the Tough Decision to Exit $10M Event for a Chance at PGA Tour Career

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Sudeep Sinha

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Jul 27, 2026 | 3:37 PM EDT

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Blades Brown could compete for a share of the $10 million prize pool at the Rocket Classic this week. However, the 19-year-old, who earned his Special Temporary Membership on the PGA Tour in June, made the difficult decision to withdraw from the event. PGA Tour data analyst Ron Klos explained the reasoning behind Brown’s decision on X. 

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“Blades Brown has decided to play the Korn Ferry event in Utah. Regarding status for next year—being a KFT grad has higher priority than the Top 70 non-member category. He would have to win a TOUR event this season to have better status than as a KFT grad in 2027.”

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Brown had two potential paths to a PGA Tour card for 2027: continue accumulating non-member points equal to or exceeding the 70th-place holder in the final 2026 FedExCup Fall standings or finish inside the top 20 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. Since a KFT graduation would give him a stronger priority position, playing the Utah Championship could be the smarter long-term move. 

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That is unless he can win a PGA Tour event, which would give him even stronger status. Regardless, the Utah Championship begins on Thursday, July 30, at Ogden Golf & Country Club. Brown was initially supposed to replace Maverick McNealy, who withdrew on Sunday, July 26.

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Brown’s withdrawal triggered a cascade of replacements: Lanto Griffin for McNealy, then Ben Kohles for Griffin (top-10 at 3M Open), then Griffin back in on Monday with Justin Lower.

Keith Mitchell withdrew Saturday, July 25; Kuchar replaced him. McNealy withdrew Sunday, July 26; Brown initially replaced him, then withdrew; Griffin took the spot.

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Brown ranks No. 3 in FedExCup Season Points for non-members and 12th in the Korn Ferry Tour Points List with 266 points. 

He will need around 500-600+ points or maintain his rank by the end of this season to earn a PGA Tour card for the 2027 season. Brown has made eight cuts in nine starts in PGA Tour events and has six top-25 finishes. 

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He has also made 11 cuts in 13 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and finished thrice in the top 5. It appears Brown has made the smart decision to secure full-time PGA Tour membership through means that will put him in a better spot. 

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Sudeep Sinha

4,694 Articles

Sudeep Sinha is a Senior Boxing Writer at EssentiallySports with over two years of experience covering the science at the ES RingSide Desk. Known for sharp fight-night coverage and detailed analysis, Sudeep has become one of the desk’s leading boxing minds. His work has been featured on major platforms such as Sports Illustrated, Daily Mail, and Yahoo Sports, where he covers everything from amateur boxing developments to high-profile controversies like Ryan Garcia career arc. Sudeep balances his professional writing career with a personal passion for reading, cycling, and lively debates about boxing match-ups and trends on social media. He takes pride in delivering engaging stories that resonate with both hardcore boxing enthusiasts and casual fans alike, providing clear insights into fighter strategies, training, and the evolving dynamics of the sport.

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