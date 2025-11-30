BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Royal Queensland Golf Club is hosting the richest prize in Australian PGA Championship history. The 2025 edition features a record AUD $2.5 million purse—a massive $500,000 jump from last year. That’s the spread awaiting 156 players chasing glory in Brisbane this week.

The winner collects $340,000, representing 17% of the total purse. Second place earns $220,000. Third takes home $126,000. The money drops sharply from there. A top-10 finish guarantees at least $40,000. Crack the top 20, and you’re looking at a minimum of $24,000. Make the cut at 65th, and you pocket $4,800.

Here is the detailed prize money breakdown of the BMW Australian PGA Chammpionship 2025:

1st $340,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $126,000 4th $100,000 5th $84,800 6th $70,000 7th $60,000 8th $50,000 9th $44,800 10th $40,000 11th $36,800 12th $34,400 13th $32,200 14th $30,600 15th $29,400 16th $28,200 17th $27,000 18th $25,800 19th $24,800 20th $24,000 21st $23,200 22nd $22,600 23rd $22,000 24th $21,400 25th $20,800 26th $20,200 27th $19,600 28th $19,000 29th $18,400 30th $17,800 31st $17,200 32nd $16,600 33rd $16,000 34th $15,400 35th $14,800 36th $14,200 37th $13,800 38th $13,400 39th $13,000 40th $12,600 41st $12,200 42nd $11,800 43rd $11,400 44th $11,000 45th $10,600 46th $10,200 47th $9,800 48th $9,400 49th $9,000 50th $8,600 51st $8,200 52nd $7,800 53rd $7,400 54th $7,000 55th $6,800 56th $6,600 57th $6,400 58th $6,200 59th $6,000 60th $5,800 61st $5,600 62nd $5,400 63rd $5,200 64th $5,000 65th $4,800 66th $4,600 67th $4,400 68th $4,200 69th $4,000 70th $3,800

Cameron Smith was headlining the field as the three-time champion, but he missed the cut after scoring 2 over for the first two days. Smith missed the cut at last week’s Saudi International, marking a career low. Joaquin Niemann entered as the tournament favorite but again ended up not playing the weekend. The LIV Golf star won five times in 2025. Meanwhile, Min Woo Lee returns as defending champion after claiming the 2024 title.

Marco Penge brings momentum from the DP World Tour. He secured three wins in 2025. The field also features LIV Golf’s Abraham Ancer and Jose Luis Ballester, who just won the Saudi International on the Asian Tour last week.

Australian legends round out the lineup. Former Masters champion Adam Scott competes after winning this event twice before, in 2013 and 2019. Past U.S. Open winner Geoff Ogilvy joins him.

Beyond the prize money, the winner earns 3,000 Race to Dubai points. They also receive a two-year exemption on the DP World Tour. The event officially opens the 2026 DP World Tour season.

