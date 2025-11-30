BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Royal Queensland Golf Club is hosting the richest prize in Australian PGA Championship history. The 2025 edition features a record AUD $2.5 million purse—a massive $500,000 jump from last year. That’s the spread awaiting 156 players chasing glory in Brisbane this week.
The winner collects $340,000, representing 17% of the total purse. Second place earns $220,000. Third takes home $126,000. The money drops sharply from there. A top-10 finish guarantees at least $40,000. Crack the top 20, and you’re looking at a minimum of $24,000. Make the cut at 65th, and you pocket $4,800.
Here is the detailed prize money breakdown of the BMW Australian PGA Chammpionship 2025:
|1st
|$340,000
|2nd
|$220,000
|3rd
|$126,000
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$84,800
|6th
|$70,000
|7th
|$60,000
|8th
|$50,000
|9th
|$44,800
|10th
|$40,000
|11th
|$36,800
|12th
|$34,400
|13th
|$32,200
|14th
|$30,600
|15th
|$29,400
|16th
|$28,200
|17th
|$27,000
|18th
|$25,800
|19th
|$24,800
|20th
|$24,000
|21st
|$23,200
|22nd
|$22,600
|23rd
|$22,000
|24th
|$21,400
|25th
|$20,800
|26th
|$20,200
|27th
|$19,600
|28th
|$19,000
|29th
|$18,400
|30th
|$17,800
|31st
|$17,200
|32nd
|$16,600
|33rd
|$16,000
|34th
|$15,400
|35th
|$14,800
|36th
|$14,200
|37th
|$13,800
|38th
|$13,400
|39th
|$13,000
|40th
|$12,600
|41st
|$12,200
|42nd
|$11,800
|43rd
|$11,400
|44th
|$11,000
|45th
|$10,600
|46th
|$10,200
|47th
|$9,800
|48th
|$9,400
|49th
|$9,000
|50th
|$8,600
|51st
|$8,200
|52nd
|$7,800
|53rd
|$7,400
|54th
|$7,000
|55th
|$6,800
|56th
|$6,600
|57th
|$6,400
|58th
|$6,200
|59th
|$6,000
|60th
|$5,800
|61st
|$5,600
|62nd
|$5,400
|63rd
|$5,200
|64th
|$5,000
|65th
|$4,800
|66th
|$4,600
|67th
|$4,400
|68th
|$4,200
|69th
|$4,000
|70th
|$3,800
Cameron Smith was headlining the field as the three-time champion, but he missed the cut after scoring 2 over for the first two days. Smith missed the cut at last week’s Saudi International, marking a career low. Joaquin Niemann entered as the tournament favorite but again ended up not playing the weekend. The LIV Golf star won five times in 2025. Meanwhile, Min Woo Lee returns as defending champion after claiming the 2024 title.
Marco Penge brings momentum from the DP World Tour. He secured three wins in 2025. The field also features LIV Golf’s Abraham Ancer and Jose Luis Ballester, who just won the Saudi International on the Asian Tour last week.
Australian legends round out the lineup. Former Masters champion Adam Scott competes after winning this event twice before, in 2013 and 2019. Past U.S. Open winner Geoff Ogilvy joins him.
Beyond the prize money, the winner earns 3,000 Race to Dubai points. They also receive a two-year exemption on the DP World Tour. The event officially opens the 2026 DP World Tour season.
