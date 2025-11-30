brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Golf

BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByAbhijit Raj

Nov 29, 2025 | 11:15 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Golf

BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByAbhijit Raj

Nov 29, 2025 | 11:15 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Royal Queensland Golf Club is hosting the richest prize in Australian PGA Championship history. The 2025 edition features a record AUD $2.5 million purse—a massive $500,000 jump from last year. That’s the spread awaiting 156 players chasing glory in Brisbane this week.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The winner collects $340,000, representing 17% of the total purse. Second place earns $220,000. Third takes home $126,000. The money drops sharply from there. A top-10 finish guarantees at least $40,000. Crack the top 20, and you’re looking at a minimum of $24,000. Make the cut at 65th, and you pocket $4,800.

Here is the detailed prize money breakdown of the BMW Australian PGA Chammpionship 2025:

ADVERTISEMENT

1st$340,000
2nd$220,000
3rd$126,000
4th$100,000
5th$84,800
6th$70,000
7th$60,000
8th$50,000
9th$44,800
10th$40,000
11th$36,800
12th$34,400
13th$32,200
14th$30,600
15th$29,400
16th$28,200
17th$27,000
18th$25,800
19th$24,800
20th$24,000
21st$23,200
22nd$22,600
23rd$22,000
24th$21,400
25th$20,800
26th$20,200
27th$19,600
28th$19,000
29th$18,400
30th$17,800
31st$17,200
32nd$16,600
33rd$16,000
34th$15,400
35th$14,800
36th$14,200
37th$13,800
38th$13,400
39th$13,000
40th$12,600
41st$12,200
42nd$11,800
43rd$11,400
44th$11,000
45th$10,600
46th$10,200
47th$9,800
48th$9,400
49th$9,000
50th$8,600
51st$8,200
52nd$7,800
53rd$7,400
54th$7,000
55th$6,800
56th$6,600
57th$6,400
58th$6,200
59th$6,000
60th$5,800
61st$5,600
62nd$5,400
63rd$5,200
64th$5,000
65th$4,800
66th$4,600
67th$4,400
68th$4,200
69th$4,000
70th$3,800

Cameron Smith was headlining the field as the three-time champion, but he missed the cut after scoring 2 over for the first two days. Smith missed the cut at last week’s Saudi International, marking a career low. Joaquin Niemann entered as the tournament favorite but again ended up not playing the weekend. The LIV Golf star won five times in 2025. Meanwhile, Min Woo Lee returns as defending champion after claiming the 2024 title.

Marco Penge brings momentum from the DP World Tour. He secured three wins in 2025. The field also features LIV Golf’s Abraham Ancer and Jose Luis Ballester, who just won the Saudi International on the Asian Tour last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australian legends round out the lineup. Former Masters champion Adam Scott competes after winning this event twice before, in 2013 and 2019. Past U.S. Open winner Geoff Ogilvy joins him.

Beyond the prize money, the winner earns 3,000 Race to Dubai points. They also receive a two-year exemption on the DP World Tour. The event officially opens the 2026 DP World Tour season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved