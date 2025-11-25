BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025: Top 3 Bets Who Can Lift the Trophy at Royal Queensland

The 2026 DP World Tour season officially kicks off with the 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane. The players will battle for the historic Joe Kirkwood Cup and a record AUD $2.5 million prize purse starting on November 27. Designed by Mike Clayton, the Royal Queensland Golf Club will host the Olympic Games in 2032. Elvis Smylie shocked everyone by winning here last year with -14. But the dominant 2023 champion, Min Woo Lee, wants that trophy back and looks good in his last few starts. The field includes 156 world-class players, a mix of DP World Tour regulars, LIV Golf stars, and local Australian heroes this week. It is the perfect recipe for a dramatic showdown in Brisbane. Now, look at the three players who stand above the rest.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Joaquin Niemann (+800)

The Chilean favorite brings serious heat, entering the week as the clear betting favorite at 8-to-1 odds. Niemann destroyed the LIV Golf competition throughout 2025 with five reported victories. So, his confidence will be sky high, and his game copes perfectly with Australian conditions. He already proved this by winning the Australian Open back in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

His low flight balls trait is essential for controlling spin into Royal Queensland’s firm greens. Niemann creates elite ball-striking numbers that few players in this field can match. But bettors can also note that Niemann’s last #1 finish came in July. Since then, he has only managed a T4 at Indianapolis and finished in 55th position at the Open de España presented by Madrid.

Min Woo Lee (+900)

The Chef is back in the kitchen. Min Woo Lee dominated this event in 2023 with a -20 score and loves the energy of the rowdy home crowd in Brisbane. The pressure of playing at home usually melts some players, but not Lee.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Min Woo Lee (@minwoo27lee) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Lee played 19 PGA Tour events this season with 1 win and 2 top 10 finishes. And he misses the cut at only 5 of these events. And during his most recent participation, he finished tied for the 5th and 11th positions at the FedEx Open de France and BMW PGA Championship with -13 and -14 scores. Lee’s driving distance is a massive weapon on Royal Queensland’s reachable par-5s and currently sits second on the odds board at 9-to-1 (900+) odds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Marco Penge (+1000)

Marco Penge might be the smartest value bet on the entire board, finishing second in the Race to Dubai and winning three times in the 2025 DP World Tour, including big titles in Spain and Denmark. Penge’s aggressive style suits a birdie-fest tournament like the BMW Australian PGA Championship. Penge, who recently won the Open de España presented by Madrid last month, enters the week with generous 10-to-1 odds to win. Plenty of other sharks are swimming in these waters, ready to strike. Ryan Fox at 20-to-1 is a massive steal. The Kiwi won twice on the PGA Tour in 2025, including the Canadian Open.

And don’t sleep on the young Josele, aka Jose Luis Ballester. He just turned pro and joined LIV Golf’s Fireballs GC team. He enters fresh off a crushing -22 victory at the PIF Saudi International. His confidence is overflowing, and he knows he can beat elite fields. And even veteran Eddie Pepperell, who saved his career at Q-School with a clutch-19 finish, presents a fascinating case as well. Even stars like Adam Scott and Cameron Smith loom large over the field.