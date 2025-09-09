BMW PGA Championship 2025: Top 5 Picks Who Can Win DP World Tour Event at Wentworth

With just a few weeks to the Ryder Cup, the entire European team (except Sepp Straka) will be teeing off together at the BMW PGA Championship. Not just them, but other pros who didn’t make it to Bethpage would also compete. The event, worth $9,000,000, with its fierce lineup, is sure to be an intense one. So let’s take a look at the top five bets for the 2025 BMW PGA Championship.

Top bets for the 2025 BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is coming straight from his DP World Tour win in front of the home crowd. At the Amgen Irish Open, he got the required boost in confidence after falling behind on the leaderboard with a first round of 71. The golfer showcased dominance with bogey-free rounds of 66-68 and a 66 score in the last three rounds. Even his 18th hole birdie led to a playoff against Joakim Lagergren of Sweden. Having the top form, he continued to dominate the playoff as, after two birdies, McIlroy carded an eagle on the third to win the title.

With the dominant form of the World No. 2, he is the top pick for the BMW PGA Championship as well. The Grand Slam winner had already won this event in 2014, but since then, he has struggled to clinch his second. Even in 2022 and 2024, he was close but had to settle for a second-place finish in both editions.

Tommy Fleetwood

Apart from Rory, Tommy Fleetwood is another name who will have all the support for the BMW PGA Championship. The English professional, despite his long struggle, finally claimed his first PGA Tour win at the TOUR Championship. Now, after a break from his, Fleetwood is teeing off for the first time.

Having the home crowd’s support at Westworth, and a consistent performance in the past, Tommy is all set to change his T12 and sixth-place finishes from the past two editions. But can he take advantage of the home crowd for his 8th DP World Tour victory and season’s first? Well, time will tell that, but what is assured is an exceptional show coming from a win.

Justin Rose

The 45-year-old Englishman with his exceptional form is among the top names for the BMW PGA Championship. With multiple top-2 finishes at the beginning of the season, he finally ended his two-year drought with an illustrious win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He defeated JJ Spaun in the playoffs to clinch $3,600,000.

In his 25+ year career as a professional, Rose has won 11 DP World Tour events, but he still stands winless at Wentworth. With close finishes in the past, including two runner-ups in 2007 and 2012, he has the experience, zeal, and now the form to break the records.

Ludvig Aberg

The fourth pick for the BMW PGA Championship is the World No. 14, Ludvig Aberg. The 25-year-old Swede has been in the headlines for his performance. With five top-10 wins and a win at the Genesis Invitational, Ludvig has set the tone for his performance. But with no past performance at the event, he is among the most anticipated players to observe before the Ryder Cup.

Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland started the 2025 season with the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic and missed the cut, but as the season progressed, he began to showcase the best of his performance. After three consecutive missed cuts, he clinched the title at the Valspar Championship and continued to stay close to the top spot. Apart from his win, his most notable finish came at the US Open, where he was placed third. With two T5 finishes in the past participations at the BMW PGA Championship, Hovland will be looking forward to getting a win before he shows up at Bethpage.

With every player focused on showcasing the best, it is going to be a tough one to choose. Who are you picking for the BMW PGA Championship 2025? Share your picks with us in the comments below.