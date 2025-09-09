BMW PGA Championship: 5 LIV Golfers Who Could Win at Wentworth Club

The BMW PGA Championship tees off Sept 11–14, 2025, on the iconic West Course at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England—less than an hour from London. It’s the DP World Tour’s flagship event, packed with Ryder Cup hopefuls and major champs, and it doubles as Europe’s final prep before crossing the pond.

Additionally, it also includes the participation of LIV Golfers, making it an intersting field. So, with the spotlight fixed on Wentworth, here are the top 5 LIV golfers who could shake up the 2025 BMW PGA Championship.

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm’s love-hate relationship with Wentworth continues. In 2024, he finished near the top (T2) at –16, showing he can score low but late-round pressure has tripped him up. He’s never finished outside the top four in his three visits here.

This year, he’s chasing his first win of 2025—despite the strong form that saw him win LIV’s individual title. He calls this week a “unique chance” to get back on track before the Ryder Cup

Tyrrell Hatton

Wentworth holds special meaning for Tyrell Hatton—he grew up watching the event and dreamed of standing inside its ropes. He even captured the title in 2020 with a 19-under 269. Though his 2024 finish slipped outside the top 20, Hatton arrives this year with renewed focus. His precision iron play and mental grit make him a real threat to reclaim glory on home soil.

Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed’s story reads like a golf soap opera—Major champ (2018 Masters), Ryder Cup warrior, turned LIV rebel. He’s had 84 weeks in the world’s top 10, peaking at No. 6 in 2020.He didn’t light it up last year—no headline finishes—but that doesn’t dampen his fire. In 2025, Reed finally snagged his first solo LIV victory with a playoff win in Dallas, proving he’s still dangerous. As of this summer, Reed remains a career-long strategist: his driving, approach, short game—all pieces of a finely tuned puzzle. He still racks up strokes gained in putting and approach, reflecting the core consistency he’s always relied on

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy’s relationship with Wentworth dances between triumph and heartbreak. He actually won the BMW PGA Championship back in 2014 with a stellar final-round 66 to clinch victory.But in 2024, he came agonizingly close—tying at 20-under before getting edged out by Billy Horschel in a dramatic playoff.

This year, McIlroy returns with momentum. He’s already pocketed wins at Pebble Beach, The Players Championship, The Masters, and most recently, the Irish Open, where a last-hole eagle forced a playoff and sealed the win.Beyond the leaderboard, McIlroy’s mindset has shifted. He hinted the BMW event feels like “a second home,” and with the Ryder Cup looming, he’s focused on legacy over stats.

Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry knows his way around Wentworth. The Irishman won the BMW PGA Championship in 2022, and since then, he hasn’t finished outside the top 20 at the event. That consistency makes him one of the most dependable names in the field.

Coming off strong showings on the DP World Tour, Lowry arrives with momentum. At the Irish Open, he even unveiled a new driver, instantly boosting his accuracy off the tee. With form trending upward and a proven track record at Wentworth, Lowry looks primed to chase another trophy on the West Course.

And there’s more at stake than just silverware. Lowry remains a key figure in Europe’s Ryder Cup setup, where Wentworth often acts as a proving ground. His experience, composure, and ability to deliver under pressure keep him firmly on the watchlist this week.

This year’s BMW PGA Championship promises another showdown worthy of Wentworth’s storied fairways. With Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg joining the field, and only Sepp Straka missing due to personal reasons. Big names like Brooks Koepka, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Fox, Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott, and Hideki Matsuyama will tee it up.

So, the battle for the crown looks even fiercer. Viewers can catch the action live on Sky Sports in the UK and Golf Channel in the US. With tee times and groupings confirmed on Tuesday.