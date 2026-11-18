Who would have thought LIV Golf’s collapse would trigger an internal struggle within the DP World Tour? With the breakaway league in bankruptcy proceedings, the European circuit has witnessed an influx of former LIV players. However, their arrival hasn’t been welcomed by everyone on the tour. Among them is Eddie Pepperell, who called out tour CEO Guy Kinnings.

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“Let’s not forget, because it’s so easy to forget given how quickly things can shift, these [players] are coming from a tour that, as Guy Kinnings just described, was set to destroy our own,” Pepperell told The Chipping Forecast. “And yet they’re still being handed opportunities. It’s not the same as just giving an invite to Rory McIlroy when he first came out, or another up-and-coming star who hasn’t participated in a league that had ulterior motives and a deleterious impact on the DP World Tour.”

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Pepperell is, of course, referring to Kinnings’ comments following the DP World Tour’s decision to bar players who sign up for LIV 2.0 from membership. As reported by Golf Monthly, Kinnings defended the circuit’s hardline stance toward LIV Golf players seeking to return in 2027, claiming the breakaway league had previously intended to “destroy the DP World Tour.” He added that the European circuit has a responsibility to protect its members, identity, and culture, particularly after LIV allegedly spent more than $7 billion pursuing its ambitions.

Despite that stance, the DP World Tour confirmed that nine former LIV players would be allowed to compete on the circuit under a conditional arrangement. The group includes Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Bubba Watson, Abraham Ancer, Lucas Herbert, Michael La Sasso, Joaquin Niemann, Carlos Ortiz, and Thomas Pieters. Their return will begin at the Bahrain Championship, with the arrangement covering select tournaments but excluding Rolex Series events.

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Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau has also secured his place on the circuit as a Category 1 player, courtesy of his 2024 US Open victory. Following these developments, Kinnings maintained that the DP World Tour had taken a “pragmatic approach” to what he described as a “unique and unprecedented situation.” His explanation, however, has done little to convince Pepperell, who remains deeply unhappy with the decision.

“I’ve really been grappling with this, and it’s been a bit of a stressful two weeks in my mind, because it does start to bring in ethical considerations, because this is borderline unethical,” he added. “You can have different views on the strategic, commercial things as you see it panning out, but I do think there’s also an ethical component to this and I want to show some restraint. I’m pretty appalled, and it has massively impacted the way I feel towards the Tour. I predicted that would happen a few weeks ago and it has happened.”

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It’s not difficult to understand why Pepperell is frustrated by the arrival of former LIV Golf players. As Paul McGinley pointed out, the biggest concern is not necessarily the return of these players to the DP World Tour in 2027, but the potential consequences for existing members heading into the 2028 season. Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Ryder Cup captain noted that around 30 world-class players from LIV are expected to compete on the European circuit next year.

According to McGinley, their presence could see them occupy 20 to 30 of the 100 DP World Tour cards available for the following season. This would leave considerably fewer opportunities for current members to retain their playing privileges, particularly those further down the rankings. And Pepperell is hardly alone in expressing his displeasure over the situation. Joost Luiten, Ewen Ferguson, and several other DP World Tour members have also voiced their concerns about former LIV players returning to the circuit.

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Despite the backlash, the decision appears to be final, leaving existing DP World Tour members with little choice but to fight harder to retain their cards heading into 2028.