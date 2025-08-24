‘Boring to Watch’: Scottie Scheffler Humbled by Former LPGA Star as Tiger Woods Comparisons Grow

Retired LPGA pro Jane Park didn’t hesitate when asked about her golf “GOAT.” While fans often debate Tiger Woods vs. Scottie Scheffler across generations, Park was crystal clear with her pick—and it sparked fresh waves in the Tiger vs. Scottie debate.

With the season finale preparing for its final rounds, fans and golfers alike are more than eager to watch the match unfold. However, amid the event’s highlights, Jane Park took to Instagram and posted an AMA as the wait intensified. A fair enough distraction until the tee times began, it soon became a catalyst for the notorious debate. One question asked, “Is Scottie better than Tiger?” Park didn’t take a moment to declare: “Big Cat will always be my Goat.” That statement isn’t even up for debate for many, with Tiger Woods reigning in the hearts of generations to come. But what followed was Park’s controversial assessment of the current World No. 1.

Even though Tiger is a clear winner when it comes to influence on golf, Park’s opinions were much stronger than that. Although Park acknowledged Scottie Scheffler‘s dominance and talent on the course, she added that Scheffler lacked showmanship. “I will say Scottie’s dominance is like tigers but without the showmanship, which makes it not as fun to follow as Tiger was.” According to her, Scheffler fails to carry the same charisma as Woods once did when he had the entire world roar in enthusiasm as he stepped on the greens. “Scottie was kinda boring to watch for me,” she added, pointing to Scheffler’s game at East Lake.

Jane Park’s words echo history and culture alike. Tiger Woods wasn’t just a golfer—he was the reason fans tuned in on Sundays, delivering drama under pressure. The “Tiger effect” study showed players paired with him scored 0.462 strokes worse, proving his immense influence on others. By 24, Woods had already completed the career grand slam, the youngest ever. No doubt, he brought golf into the mainstream and electrified every course he stepped on.

In comparison, Scottie Scheffler has not had the cultural influence that Woods has, making the debate only feel foolish. Jane Park understands that and appreciates Scheffler in his own right. “Now I tune in to see just how absurdly good his golf game is. It’s always a treat to watch someone be so good at what they do,” she remarked, reminding us of the beauty of sports beyond comparisons and controversies.

Beyond Tiger Woods, Park has a favorite this week

Seems like Jane Park knows her favorites. Apart from her all-time favorite, Tiger Woods, the retired LPGA star is rooting for another PGA Tour pro. Teeing it up at East Lake right now, Tommy Fleetwood is on a mission to break his PGA Tour curse. Carding a first-round 64, followed by another stellar 63, Fleetwood seems to have finally found his groove at the Tour Championship. Sitting at T1, Fleetwood has even surpassed Scottie Scheffler, perfect for more Woods parallels.

Park declared she will be cheering for the “Fairway Jesus”, drawing yet another interesting Tiger Woods comparison. Looking back to Woods’ 2018 Tour Championship win, Park added, “Maybe it’ll be like Tiger 19′ winning at East Lake then winning at Augusta a few months later?!” To think that Fleetwood also secures the Masters Tournament when he hasn’t gotten his first title yet feels a bit ambitious. However, Park quickly caught herself, adding a humorous remark, “Ok I’m getting ahead of myself. I hope I didn’t jinx it.”

Ultimately, while Scheffler dominates with quiet consistency, Fleetwood is chasing a Tiger-like moment. Probably not quite like Woods’ era, today’s game offers a different kind of thrill—less showmanship, but greatness all the same.