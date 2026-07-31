‘I’m Really Bad’: Brad Dalke Shares True Feelings After Nightmarish $10M PGA Tour Event

Sponsor exemptions are supposed to be a golden ticket, but not for Brad Dalke. The American golfer’s return to the PGA Tour has turned into a script he never asked to star in. The Good Good Golf star was so affected that he spent his first two days in Detroit explaining just how quickly things unraveled at the Rocket Classic.

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Late Friday night, once his second round was in the books, Dalke summed it up simply on X. “Man I’m really bad at this golf thing sometimes,” he wrote. “Gotta get better.”

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Day 2 delivered more of the same frustration: 4 bogeys and 2 double bogeys against 3 birdies, with only a round of historic proportions ever going to save his weekend — and even that was always a long shot.

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Dalke’s 11-over 81 in the opening round at Detroit Golf Club placed him at the bottom of the leaderboard. The card behind that 81 explains the damage: 7 bogeys, 1 double bogey and 1 triple bogey against 1 birdie.

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Posting on X on Thursday night, Dalke spoke about his first round: “That round was nightmare fuel my goodness. Goes without saying I played very very poorly… but everything that could’ve gone wrong seemed to go wrong. Nothing I can do now except go play some more golf tomorrow.”

His Instagram story the next morning pushed that thought further. Dalke wrote that his good golf can compete with anybody, but it’s the bad golf that still needs fixing, and Thursday made that plain. He added that days this rough aren’t the norm for him, which is where the story shifts from a bad round to a bigger pattern.

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The exemption wasn’t just a chance to tee it up with the pros. It was a shot at a $10 million-purse PGA Tour event, a stage his YouTube career doesn’t offer. But what started as a feel-good story about a former amateur star chasing one more shot at the big stage instead became a lesson on how fast that stage can turn hostile.

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The reason Dalke’s latest performance stands out is that it contrasts with his recent form at the 2026 BMW International Open. Dalke was sitting a shot off the lead on Day 2 before fading on Moving Day. He closed the last round 1-under, tying for 30th.

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Still, that was his best professional result in years, and the reason Dalke’s expectations were high heading into this exemption. He meant to build on that win in Detroit, not undo it.

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The deeper issue goes back further than one Thursday. His strokes-gained numbers over his last five events are negative off the tee, on approach and around the green, and his career has long carried the weight of a fight with the driver yips from his amateur days.

Friday gave a glimpse of that better version. Dalke played his front nine level par, with birdies at the third and fourth, then added a third birdie at 14, but a bogey on 12 and a double bogey on 13 chipped away at recovery.

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Dalke sits at 14-over at 146, with the cut line well out of reach barring a finish few would expect given the week so far.

The question was never really whether he’d survive the weekend. It’s whether the player who once dominated junior and college golf can trust his swing again under Tour pressure, because until that changes, weeks like this one will keep finding him.