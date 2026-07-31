Brad Dalke Once Left Rory McIlroy Speechless After Beating Him as Junior Golfer

Brad Dalke may not have taken the quickest or most conventional route to the PGA Tour. But he has finally arrived. After receiving a sponsor’s exemption to compete at the Rocket Classic, the 28-year-old made his long-awaited PGA Tour debut, his first PGA Tour start in a decade. While his Thursday performance left much to be desired, Dalke can still boast an impressive achievement: he once defeated World No. 2 Rory McIlroy. But his most memorable victory came off the course.

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The moment dates back to April 2015 at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, South Carolina. During the tournament, Nike hosted an evening event called Nike Night. And to the surprise of everyone, McIlroy made an unannounced appearance to interact with the junior golfers.

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That’s when the 17-year-old Brad Dalke threw down an unexpected challenge: an arm-wrestling match. McIlroy accepted, and with dozens of junior golfers watching, Dalke emerged victorious, decisively pinning the Northern Irishman’s arm to the table. The YouTube star later shared a clip of the moment on X with the cheeky caption: “Sorry Rory.”

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Reflecting on the contest, Dalke told Golfweek that McIlroy wasn’t taking it easy on him. “His bicep balled up, so I think he was trying,” Dalke said.

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It’s not the only time Dalke got the better of a future superstar. Long before either turned pro, he beat Scottie Scheffler, now the World No. 1, at the 2013 AJGA HP Boys State Championship, when Scheffler was ranked No. 1 nationally in their age group and Dalke No. 2. Dalke has recalled the win, including a clutch par putt on the 18th, in interviews reflecting on their junior rivalry, which he says began at the Texas-Oklahoma Junior Championship.

That remains Dalke’s only “win” over McIlroy, as the two have never faced each other in tournament competition. Nevertheless, Dalke carved out an impressive amateur career of his own. He finished runner-up at the 2016 U.S. Amateur, captured the individual title at the 2017 NCAA Stanford Regional with a 12-under-par total of 198, and helped the University of Oklahoma win the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship by sinking the clinching putt against Oregon.

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The amateur success didn’t carry straight over to the pros. His lone PGA Tour start before this one was the 2016 Valero Texas Open, where he missed the cut, and the 2017 Masters and U.S. Open went the same way while he was still an amateur. He turned pro in 2019 and knocked around mini-tours for a while, not making much headway. By 2023 he’d joined Good Good Golf and was filming more than competing. That changed again in June 2026, when he told fans he was leaving the group. His wife Abbie was dealing with a health scare, and he didn’t want to keep traveling while she needed him around. The Rocket Classic exemption was already locked in by then, and a few weeks after the announcement he teed it up at the DP World Tour’s BMW International Open in Munich, shooting 69 and 66 to open, good enough to sit within two shots of the lead before he cooled off and finished tied for 30th.

That strong showing in Germany raised hopes for Detroit. Instead, Dalke’s outing at the Rocket Classic quickly turned into a nightmare. The 28-year-old struggled throughout his opening round, carding seven bogeys, one double bogey and one triple bogey against a single birdie on his way to an 11-over-par 81, second-to-last in the field, ahead of only Alejandro Tosti’s 82.

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It marked one of the toughest rounds of his professional career and raised an obvious question: what exactly went wrong?

Brad Dalke reveals what went wrong at the Rocket Classic

Despite the disappointing start, Dalke refused to dwell on the result and instead owned up to his performance. Taking to social media after the round, the former Good Good Golf star admitted that virtually nothing had gone his way.

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“That round was nightmare fuel, my goodness,” Dalke wrote. “Goes without saying I played very, very poorly… but everything that could’ve gone wrong seemed to go wrong. Nothing I can do now except go play some more golf tomorrow.”

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Nothing clicked. His tee shots strayed all over the course, and the mistakes piled up fast enough that he never found a rhythm. By the time he signed for the 81, making the cut was already a long shot, but Dalke wasn’t ready to write off the week.

He got some backup from the YouTube golf world, too. The Bryan brothers were among those who reached out after his rough start, telling him a bad round doesn’t change how good he is.

He answered that encouragement with a better round, though not a great one. Friday brought a level-par front nine, with birdies at the third and fourth holes hinting at the composure that made him a U.S. Amateur finalist and NCAA champion. A third birdie at the par-5 14th kept the recovery alive, but bogeys at 7, 9, 12 and 16 and double bogeys at 13 and 18 pulled the back nine to 5-over, turning a 75 into his final score. Dalke closed out the tournament at 16-over for two rounds (81-75, 156 total), well outside the cut line.

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Late Friday night, he summed it up plainly on X: “Man I’m really bad at this golf thing sometimes. Gotta get better.”

It’s a fair snapshot of where his game is right now: flashes of the player who nearly won a U.S. Amateur, mixed in with the kind of numbers that make a scorecard hard to look at. Dalke gets another shot at the PGA Tour in November, when he tees it up at the inaugural Good Good Championship in Austin.