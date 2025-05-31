Brandel Chamblee Asserts Retired Golf Legend Had Better Season Than Tiger Woods Amid His Golf Absence

In golf history, if there is a prominent name that has been looked for comparison, it is Tiger Woods. The GOAT has achieved notable success since he debuted, thanks to his performance graph, which kept scaling upward with each passing year. Especially the years 1999 and 2000, which saw the unmatched victory spree from golfers. But now that he has been away from the course, he wasn’t the one who put up the best show with his performance in those years, according to Brandel Chamblee.

Shocking, right? In the past season, Scottie Scheffler was the one who came close to the record and got praised in comparison with the GOAT. The current World No.1 won seven titles in 2024, which was still short of Woods’s 8 in 1999 and 9 titles in 2000. However, the shocking revelation of the professional who, in Chamblee’s view, performed better than Tiger Woods came as a surprise.

Recently, at the Golf Channel video, Karrie Webb, the former LPGA professional, joined the crew covering the US Women’s Open. The discussion started with Webb sharing about her practice and her experience of winning the US Open twice. But as soon as she completed sharing, Chamblee was quick enough to jump in and praise her. He said, “We could talk this whole show about your level of dominance.” The Australian professional, with her dominance, has added 41 LPGA Tour wins, which include 7 major titles as well.

However, that wasn’t it from the golf analyst, as he continued to praise by saying further in comparison to Woods. Chamblee said, “People always talk about Tiger Woods 1999, 2000, you might have had a better 99 or 2000. I mean, 99, you won six times. 2000, we talk about you winning the US Open by five and Chevron by 10.” As rightly pointed out by the analyst, she won the two events with a great margin and notably beat the defending champion Dottie Pepper, who set the event low record. Not just this, but she added a total of 7 victories to her portfolio.

But as the conversation continued further, Chamblee asked about the secret behind her dominance, which is a new insight coming in from the former LPGA professional.

Karrie Webb’s secret for dominance

The golf commentator praised Webb for her dominant form. After which, he asked her about the secret behind it. Chamblee asked, “Can you tell us why you were so dominant? Was it more technical, was it more mental?” Answering which, Webb shared, “Well, all of that came before I decided to make a swing change. So golf was very simple, you know my technique and everything and anything that I wrecked on was quite simple compared to once I started playing around with my swing.” As other professionals feel, the challenge, but for Webb, playing was a lot easier and “wasn’t dealing with any doubt in my technique.”

Further, she got the question about her coach, for which she shared the untold secret. Webb added about her coach, “Kelvin Haller, I grew up in a small town in Australia. We only had 8-9,000 people, one golf course, and he was the head greenkeeper. We had no pro at the club, he was the club champion.” Webb, who achieved great success in her career, had no coach except the club champion, Haller. She started learning from him at the age of 8 and just kept watching golf and especially Greg Norman to learn.

Well, the comparison between the two legendary golfers might be controversial to take sides on. But there isn’t any doubt about the record that Webb has achieved in her career. It is still looked up to as a source of motivation by the younger golfers. Even her getting coached by one person only was a shocking revelation, which is not widely known. Did you know about this? Share with us in the comments below.