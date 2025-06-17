Brandel Chamblee Calls Out Media Over Feud With Rory McIlroy Amid Rising Concerns

Rory McIlroy’s silence after any round is jarring, especially during a major like the 2025 U.S. Open. For 15 years, and particularly during his hunt for a Grand Slam, the golf world invested in his life; they cared for him. Now, due to this silence, the golf world feels that McIlroy never reciprocated this care, sparking backlash. During the 2025 U.S. Open, Brandel Chamblee said of this “puzzling” McIlroy behavior, “Given that Rory is one of the game’s biggest leaders, him not talking has tricky normative implications in my opinion.” A few days later, Chamblee points to another question: Is something bothering Rory McIlroy?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a recent interview with Sky Sports Golf, Chamblee called Rory McIlroy “the best friend that golf has had over the last decade” and recognized him as “the most thoughtful person in the media center.” During the 2021 U.S. Open, we saw a glimpse of this bonding. In the third round, excitement returned on the course at the 13th when McIlroy, using a 3-wood from 270 yards, struck the flagstick, causing the ball to bounce 50 feet to the right. The crowd rallied behind him, cheering despite the poor luck.

However, consider the Irish golfer’s comment after the third U.S. Open round at Oakmont, wherein he said, “I feel like I’ve earned the right to do whatever I want to do.” Chamblee says of this, “Let’s extend a little grace and understand that people are human and they’re going through things. I don’t know what he’s going through exactly. I don’t know exactly what is at the source of this sort of, uh, edginess that he’s displayed, but I think you got to give him some space. He’s earned it. He would like to, I’m sure, have those words back. Nobody earns the right to do whatever they want.”

This particular Rory McIlroy behavior started after the PGA Championship, although he did miss a media interview after the Thursday round at the 2025 Masters. After news broke that the USGA had ruled McIlroy’s driver as non-conforming, he declined all post-round interview requests and remained silent until his scheduled press conference before the Canadian Open two weeks later.

Chamblee continued, “He’s earned the right to get some grace for sure. And, uh, I think, I think golf needs to, uh, to just, you know, take a deep breath and go like, “Look, I don’t know what he’s going through, you know? Uh, but, uh, but you know, let’s not burn that bridge with Rory. He’s been too important to golf.” Interestingly, McIlroy has expressed frustration with the media. During his interview at Oakmont, he said his brief blackout: “It’s just frustration with you guys [some sections of the media].”

Despite this push and pull between the media and himself, McIlroy has decided to address the media after 2:15 PM IST on Wednesday, following the conclusion of the PRO-AM event ahead of Thursday’s opening round of the 2025 Travelers Championship.

However, just like Chamblee, Irish legend Paul McGinley feels concerned for McIlroy. He said after the 2025 U.S. Open, “He looks like he’s had enough of everything. Whether it was the emotional release of everything that’s gone on in his career, I don’t know. But he’s not himself. This is not normal.” That’s one concern that many people share, including ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt.

Scott Van Pelt feels Rory McIlroy is “mad at everyone.”

Scott Van Pelt’s comments on Rory McIlroy’s recent demeanor highlight a troubling shift following his victory at the Masters Tournament, where he completed the Career Grand Slam. ESPN‘s Scott Van Pelt expressed his confusion on his SVP Pod, stating, “I’m just baffled by what happened, like what’s going on?” He referenced McIlroy’s metaphor of climbing his “Everest” and trying to come down, suggesting that the emotional aftermath of such a significant achievement can pose challenges. However, this does not fully explain McIlroy’s apparent frustration, as he seems “pissed off at everyone.”

This change in attitude coincides with a decline in McIlroy’s performance, with three consecutive tournaments resulting in over-par finishes, including a missed cut at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. His indifference about making the cut raised concerns, leading Van Pelt to speculate that McIlroy might feel overwhelmed: “Maybe he just reached the point where he’s like, ‘You know what? I’m f**king done.’” Van Pelt concluded that while McIlroy is entitled to his feelings, the shift in his demeanor is striking, stating, “He just seems like he’s mad at everything and everybody. And that’s the part I don’t quite get.”

This shift in demeanor, characterized by skipped media availabilities and terse responses, suggests that McIlroy grapples with the pressures of his career. What do you think?