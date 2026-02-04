Brandel Chamblee Defends OWGR’s LIV Points Restrictions With Blunt Message

LIV Golf’s long-awaited recognition came Tuesday when the OWGR announced it would award points to the breakaway league’s players. However, there were some restrictions. The decision ends a nearly four-year standoff, but golf’s divisive civil war is far from settled. What makes this particularly noteworthy? Even Brandel Chamblee, one of LIV’s harshest critics, supports it.

Chamblee took to X with a lengthy post backing the OWGR’s decision.

“While my position on LIV golf is unchanged, I think it was the right thing for the OWGR to do,” he wrote. “Elite players were falling in the rankings for reasons unrelated to performance, which undermined the core claim of the ‘world rankings.'”

He acknowledged the system was drifting from showing “who is best” and acting more like a gatekeeper than an evaluator. However, Chamblee didn’t hold back his reservations: “In my opinion, the OWGR is still a flawed system of measurement and may have solved a fairness problem but not the truth problem.” He argued that including LIV players makes OWGR “fairer as a gatekeeper, but not necessarily better as a measurement tool.”

The OWGR governing board voted to award points only to the top 10 finishers in LIV events, treating them as “small tournament fields.”

The new system immediately highlights the disparity LIV faces. The winner in Saudi Arabia this week will earn just 23 points. A stark contrast to the 61 points Justin Rose received for his victory at the Farmers Insurance Open, illustrating the significant gap that remains between the tours.

Chairman Trevor Immelman called it “an incredibly complex and challenging process,” noting LIV doesn’t meet standard requirements. They have just 57 players instead of the required 75, run no-cut events, and rely on invitations rather than meritocratic qualification.

Here’s where it gets interesting. Chamblee has consistently opposed LIV Golf. In early January, when negotiations were ongoing, he praised OWGR for “holding firm with the process.” He dismissed LIV’s competitive legitimacy entirely: “Participation in LIV is not based upon earned status. You get there by invitation. Right from the start, it’s not a serious competition.”

Now he’s supporting their inclusion because ignoring top talent was worse. Jon Rahm is 97th in the world, even though he’s 5th in strokes gained. Bryson DeChambeau is 33rd despite being 2nd in that metric. The rankings were becoming absurd.

LIV Golf criticized the decision as “unprecedented,” arguing no other tour has faced such restrictions. “A player finishing 11th is treated the same as a player finishing 57th,” their statement read. They called it a “first step” but vowed to keep pushing.

The PGA Tour’s response was diplomatic: “We respect today’s decision.” The subtext is clear: they’re not thrilled but won’t fight it publicly.

LIV’s path to recognition was a long and winding one. After an initial application in July 2022 was denied over a year later, the league withdrew its request in March 2024 before reapplying in July 2025, finally getting its foot in the door.

The restricted points system isn’t just drawing criticism from LIV executives. In fact, players are grappling with what this actually means for their careers.

Bryson DeChambeau reacts to OWGR’s ranking

Bryson DeChambeau’s response to the OWGR’s decision showed how LIV Golf players were feeling about the situation. His reaction was a mix of relief and uncertainty as he processed the new, restrictive points system.

When asked about the top-10 only ranking scheme, DeChambeau said, “I haven’t been able to digest it fully.” His pause and confused expression suggested it was a moment for reflection, not celebration.

When asked about fairness, DeChambeau didn’t give a clear answer. “I don’t know… I didn’t know if we were going to get points,” he said, making it clear that even a small amount of inclusion was better than none. His comments echoed a common sentiment, a reluctant acceptance of the decision.

DeChambeau’s calm but noncommittal response shows how uncomfortable LIV is. The restrictions and structure changes have left stars questioning their future in LIV. Share your thoughts in the comments below.