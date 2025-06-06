Brandel Chamblee Disregards PGA Tour, LIV Golf in Unusual Statement on the Game of Golf

If Brandel Chamblee is recognized for anything, it’s his bold takes on any golf-related topic—or any topic concerning Tiger Woods. Remember back in March, the veteran journalist suddenly pointed out the constant coaching changes in Tiger Woods’s team during the early 2000s, stating, “It’s the craziest thing in the history of sport what Tiger Woods did. Absolutely, without question, there is nothing that comes close in the history of sport.” He made this remark even though after Woods began working with Hank Haney in 2004, he achieved six major wins and 31 PGA Tour titles over six years. Now, Chamblee has another unusual take up his sleeve, and this one concerns both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

The golf world is currently dealing with the second anniversary of the infamous “Framework Agreement.” In two years, since June 6, a lot has happened in the golf world. One thing that hasn’t occurred is a deal that would bring the two leagues together. Not only have the parties failed to resolve the sport’s longest-standing conflict, but they now seem more distant from each other than ever. However, if you’re asking Chamblee, then these discussions and the circuits aren’t the heart of the sports at all. It is recreational golf. Yes, you read that right.

In a recent appearance at 5 Clubs, Brandel Chamblee says, “If you look at golf, uh. The professional aspect of the game of golf is a very small part of the sport. It’s a major part of almost every other sport. Uh, and I dare say that golf is maybe the only sport where the professional aspect of the game could go away tomorrow and it would leave unchanged the rest of the game. You’d still go play the next day. I’d still go play. All your friends would go play. The professional game, I think, holds too big of a sway in the world of golf. There’s a lot of disarray in the world of professional golf. But when I look at recreational golf, I think, you know, that’s the heart and soul of the game.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Weird or unusual the take may be, but Brandel Chamblee isn’t entirely wrong. In fact, recreational golf is drawing in unimaginable numbers to the course. According to the National Golf Foundation, the number of people involved in golf—whether by visiting driving ranges, playing on courses, or consuming golf-related content—has grown by 30% since 2016. In 2023, about 1.5 million more people than the pre-pandemic average of 3.4 million tried golf for the first time, with the highest participation among adults aged 18 to 34. A significant factor in this increase is the rising interest from young women, with 37% of golfers aged 18 and younger being female in 2023, up from just 15% in 2000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 5 Clubs (@5clubsgolf) Expand Post

In 2024, more than one-third of the U.S. population over the age of 5 took part in golf activities, including playing (on or off the course), watching it online or on TV, reading about it, or listening to golf podcasts. This marks a 45% increase since tracking began in 2016. In total, 47.2 million Americans aged 6 and older participated in golf in 2024, including 28.1 million who played on a golf course and 19.1 million who engaged in off-course activities like driving ranges and golf entertainment venues such as Topgolf. However, of course, the professional circuits may have a (little) part in this.

Is professional golf the driving force behind recreational golf? Maybe, it is

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The pandemic sparked a surge in “solitary leisure” sports like golf as gyms closed and people sought outdoor activities. Barstool Sports’ well-known “Fore Play” podcast, described as “by the common golfer, for the common golfer,” has contributed to what some refer to as the Barstool-ification effect, where entertainment and “bro culture” are increasingly influencing traditional golfing norms.

LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed professional tour that emerged in 2021, attracted younger audiences to the sport. According to LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil, 30% of attendees at LIV tournaments were new to golf events, and the average age of attendees was 15 years younger than those at competing tours. LIV Golf intentionally fostered a more casual and fun atmosphere compared to the traditional PGA Tour, with events described as lively parties featuring music and players in shorts.

Brands have also significantly influenced the trend towards golf and similar sports. Fashion brands and films created a new aesthetic around these activities, making them more appealing. Major brands like Adidas, Lululemon, and Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red launched golf collections for women, while boutique designers increasingly focused on elevating sportswear for tennis, golf, and skiing. Public access to golf expanded, with three-quarters of golf courses now open to the public. Of course, venues thrived, with golf simulators increasing by 73% since 2019 and Topgolf doubling its revenue in 2021.