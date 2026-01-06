Brandel Chamblee Drops Honest Verdict on OWGR Holding LIV Golf’s Application

The Official World Golf Ranking did not turn down LIV Golf. And while it didn’t approve it either, Brandel Chamblee thinks the OWGR is correct to hold the line as they keep putting off the decision on LIV’s application.

In an interview on YouTube with Trey Wingo, who called the decision the “most nothing statement imaginable,” Chamblee saw a bigger picture behind the wait.

“I really do applaud the world rankings for holding firm with the process and what it takes,” said Chamblee. “Because if you look at LIV, we just look at it from a purely competitive standpoint, participation in LIV is not based upon earned status. You get there by invitation. So, you know, right from the start, it’s not a serious competition. It’s not about earned status.”

LIV’s structure fundamentally contradicts what ranking systems measure. No cuts, guaranteed money, or invitational fields. To Chamblee, it’s “exhibition” golf dressed in competitive clothing.

Wingo and Chamblee used LIV’s own Player of the Year dispute as proof. Jon Rahm received the award without winning a single tournament, while Joaquin Niemann won several. Chamblee explained Rahm’s consistent top-tens carried weight but acknowledged the broader problem.

He said, “We hear how dominant players like Niemann look on LIV, but when they play against full-world fields, they don’t hold up to that standard.” Analysts have noted that LIV’s smaller, static fields and reduced pressure dynamics materially alter competitive difficulty compared to full-field PGA Tour events.

But LIV doesn’t agree. CEO Scott O’Neil has said that the league is working in good faith with OWGR and is always improving to satisfy rating standards. O’Neil added in a public statement that LIV is still “committed to working collaboratively” and that its players “deserve to be measured fairly within the global game.” LIV’s decision to hold 72-hole events and to change its structure was meant to ease OWGR’s concerns.

Jon Rahm’s situation crystallizes the debate’s complexities. Chamblee agreed that Rahm was consistent, finishing in the top 10 in every start, but he wondered what such consistency means in a small competitive environment. Rahm has said things about the OWGR system in the past, noting that the rankings were “not perfect even before LIV existed.” His LIV results, however, support Chamblee’s point.

While Chamblee defends ranking principles and LIV fights for recognition, golf’s most prominent voice now offers a strikingly different perspective.

Rory McIlroy’s stance highlights the unresolved middle ground

Rory McIlroy has never been shy about what he thinks about LIV Golf. He has been the PGA Tour’s strongest advocate for years, labeling those who leave as short-sighted and saying that sanctions matter. But what he said on The Overlap podcast recently surprised everyone.

McIlroy said that LIV players have already paid the price, with their reputations damaged and opportunities lost. He went on to say that bringing back players like Bryson DeChambeau may strengthen the tour as a whole. This is coming from a player who once said that LIV defectors couldn’t just walk back into PGA Tour locker rooms without paying a price. The shift is notable.

“If it made the overall tour stronger to have Bryson back and whoever else, I would be okay with it, but I recognize not everyone is in my position. It would be up to the collective group of PGA Tour members to make that decision,” said the Northern Irishman.

McIlroy still isn’t sure what LIV is, pointing out that the league changed its schedule from 54 holes to 72 holes to get more OWGR points. “So what’s different, apart from the money?” he inquired. He agrees that the sport needs to be fixed, but he doesn’t fully support full integration.

His stance aligns oddly with Chamblee’s OWGR defense. Both agree that LIV exists, but they disagree on whether merely existing warrants full integration. Chamblee wants rules, but McIlroy wants peace.

The OWGR board remains caught between the two impulses, issuing statements that satisfy neither camp as golf’s best years slip away in administrative limbo.