Brandel Chamblee Drops Upsetting Tiger Woods Update Despite Flashes of Vintage Form From Golfer

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured.” Thus began Tiger Woods‘s statement in early March that drove a dagger through the hearts of all golfing fans. The Big Cat has faced yet another setback in his campaign to grace the golf course one more time. If Tiger Woods does not grace the golf course on the PGA Tour again, it would be a rather unceremonious end to what was a storied career.

On the Dan Patrick Show, Brandel Chamblee candidly expressed his thoughts when asked about the possibility of Tiger Woods’s comeback. He started by explaining that Woods seemed to be heading towards an upward trajectory through the tech-based league, the TGL as his game was seemingly slowly bouncing back. “His club head speed was getting close to 180 mph. His swing was long. He was pushing off the right foot. I absolutely got giddy watching him. I thought he was coming back.” Chamblee stated.

This meant that he could have been heading to Augusta with a positive push. But that was when things went awry. His Achilles, a key component of lower body movement, gave in, leading to yet another procedure, which was explained in his statement. “This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon.” Woods’s statement further read.

Chamblee being a former PGA Tour pro himself, understands the role of the Achilles tendon in movement and also understands the rigorous recovery process that goes behind it. “The Achilles, you know that’s about a year’s setback. And another year older he’s going to be 50 years of age.” Chamblee explained. At the age of 50, Tiger Woods becomes eligible to compete in the PGA Tour Champions, the senior leg of the PGA Tour.

“I could go out on a limb and say he’ll never win again. I would love him to prove me wrong. I’d love if he won one more time. That’d be 83.” Chamblee added a tad bit dramatically. 83 wins means that Tiger Woods will stand alone atop the PGA Tour pyramid. Currently, he is tied at 82 wins with Sam Snead for the most titles on golf’s most famous circuit. His last victory came in 2019 at the ZOZO Championship when he beat Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama by three strokes. One more win will give him bragging rights and truly lift his name above all.

But with his growing injury concerns that seems more and more unlikely.

Tiger Woods’s chronic injuries over the years

The Achilles issue was the last of a series of serious injuries that Woods has had to face during his career. His knee and his back have caused chronic problems, with the latter being especially problematic across his career. Woods had to undergo six surgeries on his back, with his most recent one coming in September 2024 when he had to treat a nerve impingement.

One of the most unforgettable moments in his career occurred at the Barclays in August 2013, when he dropped to his knees after playing a shot due to back spasms, creating a wave of tension across the course. This was just two weeks after he reported back tightness at the final round of the 2013 PGA Championship. The question is not whether he will return strong. The question is whether he can avoid injuries after he makes a proper recovery from the Achilles tendon strain.

Can Tiger Woods prove everyone wrong and claim his legendary 83rd PGA Tour title? Or will his injuries get the better of him?