Brandel Chamblee Gives Bryson DeChambeau Reality Check About His Growing Fame: ‘No Meaning to It’

LIV Golf arrived with a promise of disruption, backed by billions from Saudi investors, a flashy shotgun-start format, and marquee names like Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Jon Rahm. Yet in 2025, the narrative has changed. LIV’s sheen has faded, and DeChambeau, despite being one of the league’s most prominent figures, has struggled to translate his presence into meaningful impact. Despite a huge social media presence, Brandel Chamblee questions if DeChambeau’s star power has any significance.

“You know, we’re having this great discussion about everything that’s going on in golf. And we’ve barely mentioned those three letters, LIV.” Sports writer Trey Wingo began the conversation with Chamblee on his YouTube channel. “Two years ago, it sure seemed like LIV came out swinging and they were taking big players like Brooks and Bryson and eventually John Rahm and some of the other big names. And then they played, and the product is awful, and it is absolutely terrible….outside of Bryson, who has been phenomenal and has been an unbelievable content creator, I mean, he’s carrying that thing. There’s really no interest globally in wanting this thing to come together unless you want all the best players together on one tour.”

Chamblee has never been shy when it comes to calling out LIV Golf, but this time, he made sure to include their star, DeChambeau. “There’s nothing about LIV that matters. And it’s a horrible product. And when people say, ‘Well, yeah, Bryson’s a heck of a player.’ But when people want to tell me he moves the needle, I’m like, “No, he doesn’t. Where’s the evidence? He’s playing on LIV. He’s winning. He’s doing well. They’re finishing in prime time on the East Coast on a network. And more people watch pickleball.” And his criticism wasn’t baseless at all. It is the mirror moment. Bryson may shine on YouTube, but in broadcast golf, which is the crucible of sports impact, his influence evaporates. Just last week, LIV drew 334,000 viewers while the FedEx St. Jude Championship pulled in 3.6 million.

Furthermore, since launching in 2022, LIV has never broken the half-million viewer mark in the U.S., a threshold the PGA Tour surpasses with ease in even its more modest events. The financial backbone behind the ratings disparity is also telling. The PGA Tour has the security of a $700 million per year media rights deal with CBS and NBC, guaranteeing exposure and stability. LIV, by comparison, operates under its deal with Fox Sports, a partnership that has yet to deliver significant ratings traction.

Emphasizing that stark contrast, Chamblee further said, “I mean, but the PGA Tour events getting three and a half million people watching on a random week with sort of random winners, and you’ve got these so-called uh uh marketable so-called interest, so-called draws, and nobody’s watching the product. It doesn’t matter. because people look at it and they’re like, ‘Well, first of all, there’s no merit to it. There’s no meaning to it.’ And they’re finishing on three and winning, or two and winning, or 17 and winning. You know, there’s no flow to it.” The disparity has been consistent, sometimes as wide as twentyfold, even in weeks when the Tour’s product has been less than thrilling.

The highest-rated U.S. broadcast for LIV Golf, the final round of LIV Miami, peaked at only 484,000 viewers. The contrast highlights the evolving dynamics of sports media: while traditional television remains a dominant platform, digital media offers personalized, interactive engagement that can reach demographics often overlooked by conventional broadcasts. DeChambeau’s content appeals to younger fans and casual viewers who might not follow the PGA Tour, effectively opening the sport to a wider, more global audience.

And the golfer’s YouTube channel offers a compelling narrative of that digital success.

Bryson DeChambeau is more than just a golf superstar

Bryson DeChambeau has made it clear that his vision extends beyond traditional golf boundaries: he wants to grow the game globally and engage audiences across different ages and demographics. If momentum is a factor, his digital presence already outshines the LIV Golf broadcasts. His YouTube channel, particularly the high-profile collaboration with former President Donald Trump as part of the Break 50 series, has amassed over sixteen million views since its release in July 2024. At roughly fifty-six minutes per video, this translates to an estimated 448 million total viewership minutes, assuming an average of fifty percent watch time; a benchmark considered exceptional for YouTube content.

Even with a growing subscriber base of 2.39 million, however, DeChambeau’s YouTube influence has not yet translated into comparable television viewership for LIV Golf events. This underscores the challenge of converting digital engagement into measurable broadcast impact. While platforms like YouTube can boost visibility and foster fan interaction, they do not yet rival the reach of established media in shaping the broader perception of golf worldwide.

Nevertheless, DeChambeau’s approach signals a strategic attempt to diversify golf’s audience. By leveraging digital platforms, he is tapping into younger generations, international fans, and casual viewers who might otherwise never watch traditional tournaments. Ultimately, while Brandel Chamblee’s critique that “true influence is measured by television and broad reach” remains valid, DeChambeau is carving a distinct path. His YouTube success demonstrates that expanding golf’s footprint is not just about filling galleries or TV ratings; it’s about creating new touchpoints for engagement, cultivating a multi-generational fanbase, and experimenting with innovative ways to bring the game to audiences worldwide.