Brandel Chamblee Has a Different View on Adam Scott’s Hall of Fame Resume: ‘If He Never Does…

“I think one more major would really go a long way in fulfilling myself,” said Adam Scott. With 14 PGA Tour titles to his name, he stepped into the U.S. Open chasing the dream of ending a 12-year major drought. He came close but fell short by 7 painful strokes. Everything was going well through the third round, where he was tied for second, just one spot behind Sam Burns. But in the final round, everything turned around. Scott carded eight bogeys, one double bogey, and just a single birdie. Not the performance he needed to win the U.S. Open. Nonetheless, his brilliant performance in the early rounds did not go unnoticed.

During a podcast, Sky Sports Golf’s Brandel Chamblee recognized the potential of Scott: “Adam Scott was the best story. Everybody loved it. He would have been the second-oldest winner. He’s elegant. He is mature. He’s thoughtful. He doesn’t seek the spotlight,” said Brandel. If Scott had won the US Open at 44, he would have become the oldest US Open winner after Hale Irwin won in 1990 when he was 45 years and 15 days old.

You see, Scott does not take credit for something he thinks he does not deserve. According to Chamblee, there was a time when he was asked if he belonged in the Hall of Fame, and he downplayed the idea, suggesting that he still has more to achieve. That’s some grounded mindset. Not only this, Chamblee also praised Scott’s longevity. “The longevity of him physically is absolutely astonishing.” Chamblee pointed out that while Scott has dealt with the usual minor aches and pains over the years, he’s managed to stay mostly injury-free.

Scott turned pro in 2000, and what really stands out in his career of 25 years is that Scott’s swing has hardly changed; it’s still as smooth, athletic, and technically sound as ever. He called it a testament to Scott’s discipline and the way he’s maintained both his body and his game over time. When Brandel was asked if Adam Scott truly deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame with just one major to his name, his response was anything but ordinary.

“I think he’ll get in the Hall of Fame even if he never does another thing,” said Brandel Chamblee. Scott has 32 career wins and has played over 400 events, and to qualify for the Hall of Fame, a player needs just 15 official victories. If he doesn’t deserve it, then who does? As Chamblee put it, “He probably should be in the Hall of Fame.” The catch is, Scott will never ask for it or even hint at it. He’s not someone who flatters himself.

Chamblee gave his take, but how did Scott himself feel about his U.S. Open performance?

How did Scott take yet another miss at winning the major?

Adam Scott was brutally honest about his performance after falling short in the final round. “I was kind of annoyed at myself,” he admitted, pointing to his struggles on the greens as the main reason. Despite being in contention, his putting let him down at crucial moments. “I didn’t have the level of play needed in the final round,” he said. A string of bogeys followed, and he couldn’t recover. “I paid the price and lost a lot of shots out there.” He also shared his disappointment on Instagram.

Scott’s post read, “Today wasn’t my day, but I am still so grateful for everything this game continues to give me. Thank you @usga for hosting another incredible and historic championship. Onward.” In the picture he posted, he’s seen taking off his hat and giving a wave, a true gesture of sportsmanship and respect for the opportunity to compete on that stage.

With over two decades in professional golf, he knows the highs and lows of the sport. The gratitude in his words shows humility and a deep respect for the game, even in defeat. His words suggest that while the day didn’t go his way, he’s far from done. It’s clear he’s not closing the chapter; he’s ready to take on whatever comes next, fully aware that more chances will come.

For Adam Scott, the 2025 season now comes down to a single final shot at redemption—one last chance to fulfill the dream that’s driven him for over a decade. Will he rise again and rewrite his story?