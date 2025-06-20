Brandel Chamblee Instructs PGA Tour to Suspend Wyndham Clark as His Apology Backfires

The frustration of missing another cut at the U.S. Open sat so heavily on Wyndham Clark’s shoulders that he decided to desecrate Oakmont’s locker room. He walked out of Oakmont with a mood that only he could understand, leaving behind broken locker doors and torn panels. For a week, he did not apologise. When he finally did at the 2025 Travelers Championship, he followed the apology with, “But I’d also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA…” But this did not sit well with even golf Brendan Porath, who remarked, “I’m not sure Oakmont is ready to move on or if it’s up to Wyndham that they do.” And indeed, the golf world is not ready to “move on,” if Brandel Chamblee’s comments are anything to go by.

“When I saw the pictures of what Wyndham did, I thought wow, it was far worse than what I had witnessed, and it wasn’t one locker, it looked like three lockers. It was reprehensible for sure,” said Brandel Chamblee during the latest The Favorite Chamblee podcast episode.

However, Chamblee’s criticism of Clark’s behavior did not end there, and he continued: “We live in an era where there are so many concessions being made to tour pros, and everybody sides with the tour pros on almost every single issue. It’s like they can do no wrong. But when they do wrong, they should be called out for it and fined for it.”

But then again, you don’t have to look too far to understand Chamblee’s point. The 2025 U.S. Open saw several outbursts from elite stars like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. Did anyone face penalties for their behavior? No. Or, take another Wyndham Clark instance. Frustrated with a tee shot during the final round of the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, Clark tossed his club in anger, damaging signage and breaking his driver. He could have hurt someone, but did he face any penalties? No such reports have emerged.

But if it were up to Chamblee, he would have found a solution—at least that’s what he said during the podcast: “Hopefully, he’s going to face a significant fine. If I were the commissioner, I’d probably suspend him for a significant period of time to send a message to everybody else. That’s not how you behave. It’s not often you see somebody act like that.” Although the USGA and the PGA Tour have yet to penalize Clark, many expect that the American will either face suspension or a hefty fine. Whatever comes his way, many in the golf world would likely support that.

But this isn’t the first time Chamblee has taken such a stance against Wyndham Clark. During the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, while sharing the lead with Shane Lowry and Scottie Scheffler at nine under, Clark found himself in the left rough on the 18th hole, weighing his options in the thick vegetation. Television cameras zoomed in on him as he dabbed his club head into the ground behind the ball several times.

Brandel Chamblee, watching closely, claimed he saw the ball move and questioned why Clark grounded his club so forcefully. “I don’t need video to see this; I saw it live and I knew the ball moved. I think he should have been penalized,” Chamblee stated. Surely, if it were up to Chamblee, trouble would have already followed Wyndham Clark. But, hey, if Clark’s performance and words at the 2025 Travelers Championship are anything to go by, he is certainly well on his way to “move on.”

Wyndham Clark’s fortunes are looking strong at TPC River Highlands amid controversies

“This place has always been kind of special to me. Getting my first start with Travelers, coming out of college, you don’t know what to expect,” said Wyndham Clark at the 2025 Travelers Championship. And he followed that with a pretty strong performance at TPC River Highlands as well.

Wyndham Clark made a strong impression at the 2025 Travelers Championship, bouncing back from a disappointing performance at Oakmont with an impressive opening round of 6-under 64, placing him tied for second early in the tournament. He expressed his fondness for TPC River Highlands, recalling his first experience at the venue as a recent college graduate and stating, “I remember leaving that year saying, ‘OK, I’m going to win here someday.’”

After his round, Clark emerged with a beaming smile, embodying the joy that often accompanies a successful day on the golf course. He noted the excellent playing conditions and his satisfaction with his performance, saying, “It was great. Man, I hit a lot of great shots.” So, does it look like he has moved on? Well, that remains to be seen. But the question remains: Does Clark deserve forgiveness? Maybe, he deserves so. After all, sports fans are forgiving, and so are the USGA, Oakmont, and the PGA Tour.