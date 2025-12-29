Brandel Chamblee Joins Jim Nantz in Calling Out Controversial Golf Technique

Aimpoint, actually, is a green reading system used by pros to feel and see slopes on greens and make more putts. Some call it a “cheat code,” and some rely on it heavily. It sure has sparked endless debate. For instance, Collin Morikawa loves it; Jim Nantz isn’t a fan, nor is Lucas Glover. And now, outspoken Brandel Chamblee apparently doesn’t like it either.

“On the short list of things that are tough to stomach in golf, AimPoint is near the top of that list,” Chamblee wrote. “AimPoint may work, although it’s hard to quantify, but I think it interrupts the flow of walking, looking, and feeling and shifts the narrative of skill.”

For Chamblee, great putting is about mystery, genius, touch, imagination, intuition, and feel. He believes that AimPoint “aims” to turn green reading into a science when putting has historically been about interpretive art. It basically empties the intuitive bucket of putting and fills it up with instruction. Chamblee’s criticism came after Jim Nantz shared his with Golf Digest.

Known for his Augusta National whisper and genteel broadcasting approach, Nantz is always a composed guy, but not when it comes to Aimpoint. He said that seeing golfers with their backs towards the hole, trying to feel the break, drives him crazy. He questioned, “Where’s the feel in it?”

“I know they’re trying to win and trying to find a shot over the course of four days that can make the difference, but, to me, if you’re playing a lot of golf and you’re standing over a 20-footer, it’s a cup outside the left, it’s the left edge, play it a cup and a half. I mean, all this—is it really making a difference? Maybe it is. But I can’t stand looking at it,” Nantz reasoned.

This isn’t isolated criticism. AimPoint has split golf’s community since gaining traction on the PGA Tour in the 2010s. Traditionalists see it as slow-play theater that disrespects the game’s rhythm, while supporters point to Tour wins and lower scores.

For instance, Jamie Donaldson argues that if everyone used Aimpoint, it would speed up play, as it takes an average of 10 seconds to get a read. And Nantz calls the process “maniacal” whenever he sees golfers starting their finger routines. Even the LPGA star Gabby Lemieux amplified the discontent on X, saying that they have reached a new level of disgrace.

Along with Donaldson, many golfers like the Aimpoint.

PGA Tour pros who swear by Aimpoint to improve their golf game

One of the Tour’s up-and-coming talents, Ludvig Aberg, is a big fan of AimPoint. When the Swede played at TPC Sawgrass, he had to make a tricky downhill putt with a break of six to eight feet. “I like to do AimPoint. I’ve done it for a while now,” Aberg said as he looked at the slope with his feet.

The science supports the belief. With Aimpoint, golfers can forecast breaks with remarkable accuracy using just four pieces of information: the ball specs, the stimpmeter’s green speed, the putt distance, and the slope %. The PGA Tour outlawed slope-measuring tools and detailed green books, but players can still feel slopes with their feet because they need their judgment. Many pros employ a mix of methods, including measuring slope with their feet but not pointing with their fingers. The technique is widely used because it is easier to judge topography accurately.

Keegan Bradley’s change shows how useful it is. He was one of the Tour’s worst putters from 2018 to 2021, but got into the top 20 in Strokes Gained Putting within a year after starting to use AimPoint and working with instructor Phil Kenyon.

Morikawa is a prominent user and supporter of AimPoint. He says that it has “1,000 percent helped” his putting and green reading by providing a consistent basis for his lines. He argues that the technique itself is not the primary cause of slow play; rather, the issue lies with players not using it efficiently.

Tour players trust the numbers. Traditionalists trust their gut. The battle over putting’s future is just getting started.