Brandel Chamblee Labels LIV Golf ‘Ill-Conceived’ as Talk of Major Announcement Builds

LIV Golf is heading into its fifth season, hoping to prove the league can succeed. This year, there are 72 holes, 57 players, and, after four years of effort, partial OWGR recognition. The Saudi-backed league appears more determined than ever to become a fixture in pro golf. Recently, though, posts on X began spreading unconfirmed rumors about a major announcement coming soon.

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Brandel Chamblee, Golf Channel’s most outspoken critic of the breakaway tour, responded to the rumors on April 15, 2026, and called for LIV Golf to be shut down. One of the posts circulating on X came from @acaseofthegolf1.

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“I’ve heard from multiple sources that a bombshell announcement on LIV’s future is imminent. We don’t give out gambling advice, but if you’re a prediction market type person, I would bet the under of whatever they have posted.”

The message was clear: bet the under. This was not a call to anticipate big news, but a warning that any announcement about LIV’s future would likely disappoint. Chamblee saw the post and responded directly.

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“Given that the product was so ill-conceived and ended up being worse than anyone could have imagined — with shotgun starts, initially 54 holes, a team concept that was nothing but laughable and tournaments that meant and continue to mean nothing, and such a paltry number of viewers, losing billions along the way — would it surprise anyone if the Saudis came to their corrupted senses and finally euthanized the whole lame-brained tour.”

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This is not Chamblee’s first public dismissal of the league. Earlier this year, he described LIV as:

“an ephemeral, flamboyant make-believe tour that can neither further the professional game nor the careers of the players who sacrificed their principles for profit.”

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Chamblee’s use of ‘euthanized’ marks a stronger stance than before. The criticism is familiar, but the timing is significant.

LIV has moved to fix some of the issues Chamblee pointed out. The 54-hole format is out. Now, all 14 tournaments are 72 holes. The points and relegation system has changed, with the Lock Zone now covering the top 34 players and the Drop Zone stretching from 47 to 57. In February, the OWGR finally gave partial recognition, allowing top-10 finishers to earn ranking points for the first time.

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But the limits of that recognition are clear. A LIV winner gets about 23 ranking points, the same as a PGA Tour alternate event. From 11th place down, everyone gets the same points. The OWGR called this a complex process. LIV called it a first step. The reality is simple: the structure still keeps LIV on the outside.

The financial side shows a similar pattern. As of February 2026, the Public Investment Fund has put $5.3 billion into LIV Golf, but the league spends about $8.50 for every dollar it brings in. The burn rate is around $100 million each month. TV ratings have not improved enough to justify this spending. The 2026 season opener in Riyadh drew about 23,000 U.S. viewers over four days, only a slight increase from 19,000 the year before, and still far below what the PGA Tour gets on a typical weekend.

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The real question is whether money alone can keep a league going when it still lacks real legitimacy. This is not a new problem in sports.

LIV Golf’s history of costly failures echoes leagues that came before it

The XFL tried three times to succeed. Vince McMahon started the league in 2001, lost tens of millions, and shut it down after one season. He spent over $200 million to bring it back, then put in another $500 million before the pandemic ended the second run. The third version lost $60 million in 2023, and by the end of that year, the XFL merged with the USFL to create the United Football League. Both brands ended up in a structure that neither founder had planned.

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The World League of American Football had a similar story a decade earlier. It was backed by the NFL, set up with a clear strategy, and not meant to make a profit. Still, it was suspended after two seasons when the losses became too much.

The PIF takes a different approach than McMahon or the NFL. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund does not have to worry about quarterly results, and LIV Golf is part of Vision 2030, not just a business in its own right. This is why Chamblee’s prediction might be too early. The Saudis have shown, through every format change and OWGR application, that the league is still seeking the kind of legitimacy that money alone cannot buy.

The “bombshell announcement” remains unconfThe so-called “bombshell announcement” still hasn’t been confirmed. An insider told prediction markets to expect less. Chamblee gave his opinion before all the facts were in. LIV Golf is five events into a season that hopes changes to its structure will bring credibility. The numbers haven’t changed. The talk is louder than ever. For now, there are no quiet rumors.