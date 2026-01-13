Brandel Chamblee Makes Dramatic U-Turn on Brooks Koepka Stance After PGA Tour Reinstatement

Count Brandel Chamblee in if you want strong opinions. When he first heard of Brooks Koepka’s application for PGA Tour reinstatement, he called for punishment so severe that it’d set “a precedent.” And that’s exactly what happened. So what can Chamblee do but soften his stance on the Koepka situation now?

In a recent Instagram post, Chamblee wrote, “I had a chance to talk with the PGA Tour, and I think the pecuniary penalty they imposed upon Brooks Koepka’s return, though substantial and unprecedented in the history of sports, was nonetheless appropriate. I hope it opens the door to a further exodus from LIV golf, which is a tour that is just an arm of the Saudi state.”

Now, what exactly was this pecuniary penalty?

Koepka had to pay a fine of $85M. He’s shut out of PGA Tour equity grants for five years. He will have to skip the 2026 FedEx Cup bonus and must earn his way into signature events. Koepka will also have to cough up a $5 million charity donation, picked jointly with the Tour. And no access to equity or FedEx Cup bonus money this year means the financial hit could top $50 million.

That’s harsh, but understandable by many, including Chamblee.

That is not to say Koepka himself is pleased with it.

In a statement released following his reinstatement, Kopeka confessed to Associated Press, “It’s a harsh punishment financially.”

He said he understands why the Tour did it, as it is “meant to hurt.” And hurt it does, Koepka agreed. Yet, several Tour pros are “pissed,” as revealed by Michael Kim.

This Brooks Koepka comeback, however, was possible under the newly launched Returning Member Program. Yes, another of the make-as-you-go PGA Tour rules. It’s a one-time program and only applies to pros who have won a major championship or The Players Championship from 2022 to 2025.

Not surprisingly, the only pros who fall under this list are Bryson DeChambeau, Cam Smith, and Jon Rahm.

DeChambeau, for his part, has shown signs of sticking with LIV. But if these guys leave next, it would do unprecedented harm to the Saudi circuit.

On the other hand, Chamblee has often been outspoken about LIV pros. After Koepka left, Chamblee called LIV “an ephemeral, flamboyant make-believe tour that can neither further the professional game nor the careers of the players who sacrificed their principles for profit in playing for the Saudis.”

Meanwhile, now that Koepka’s back, what’s next?

Brooks Koepka’s upcoming schedule at the PGA Tour explained

In its announcement on Monday, the PGA Tour revealed Brooks Koepka is invited for all of 2026, including at The Players. He will kick off the schedule at the Farmers Insurance Open and then the WM Phoenix Open. It’s his first regular PGA Tour event since the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, thanks to him earning this exemption through 2028 via his 2023 PGA Championship.

He’ll also be eligible for this year’s U.S. Presidents Cup team. But Koepka must earn spots in the signature events. And no sponsor exemptions for him.

But do the guys at the Tour get affected by Koepka’s presence?

No. Tour has thought that through. Fields will expand to handle Returning Member Program effects for Signature Events, Full-Field Events, Additional Events, and THE PLAYERS Championship. Extra PGA Tour members get added so groupings and tee times stick to twos or threes.

On the other hand, although Koepka hasn’t divulged future plans, most expect him to play in TGL. As is the case, Koepka lives in Jupiter, which is a quick drive from the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, meaning the spot of the 250,000-square-foot TGL. It wouldn’t be surprising, really. After all, Koepka was seen hanging out at SoFi Center last season. And he was still a part of LIV.

So, if Koepka plays at TGL, expect another series of conversations.