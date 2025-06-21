Brandel Chamblee Makes Honest Revelation About New PGA Tour CEO: ‘What He Has..’

“He has a lot of experience and some new thought processes he can bring to the tour. I think it’s exciting”, said Scottie Scheffler, echoing Rory McIlroy‘s sentiments on Brian Rolapp’s appointment as the new PGA Tour CEO. McIlroy believes Rolapp’s experience in the NFL will be “amazing” for the tour, citing his role in expanding American football globally. Rolapp’s impressive background and smooth transition plan, with Jay Monahan’s guidance, have the golf world buzzing with anticipation. And now, one of the most loved golf analysts has also shared his thoughts on this new development in the golf world, and well, it’s safe to say that he’s happy with the changes.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Favorite Chamblee podcast on Spotify, Chamblee expressed his views on the PGA Tour’s new CEO, Brian Rolapp. Chamblee was clearly impressed by Rolapp’s credentials, noting his 22-year tenure as Chief Media and Business Officer at the NFL. “This Brian Rolapp, you know, chief media and business officer for 22 years at the NFL,” Chamblee said, highlighting the league’s substantial growth during his time. “I think it’s great that the SSG and the PGA Tour board have found such a potentially phenomenal leader, and looking forward to what he has to say.”

“If you look at how the NFL has grown during his tenure, it’s been substantial, 6 billion revenue in 2004, upwards of 23, you know, depending upon what source you look at, 23 plus billion in 2024.” And it’s not only Chamblee who’s betting on Rolapp to tee off a new era for the PGA Tour. Xander Schauffele chimed in on the new CEO, saying, “This is just a new animal… I think the fact that he kind of brings, uh, the NFL’s obviously a booming business, and they evolve their products.”

Schauffele seems to think Rolapp’s got the right mix of old-school respect for tradition and fresh ideas to shake things up. Rolapp’s impressive background, overseeing broadcast and digital rights, NFL Network, NFL Films, and securing record deals with CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN/ABC, Amazon, Netflix, and YouTube, as well as launching the NFL+ subscription service, seems to have made a positive impression on Schauffele.

Building on his optimism for Rolapp’s potential, Chamblee also praised the PGA Tour’s player directors. “I think we’re lucky to have Adam Scott and Tiger Woods on that board, both very sharp, both very bright, want to protect the legacy of the PGA Tour, want to make it better for the future members of the PGA Tour,” he said. And they do. Woods has even spoken out about his thoughts on the latest development, and it’s safe to say that he’s satisfied with the changes.

Tiger Woods believes Brian Rolapp’s appointment is a ‘win for players and fans’

The golf world is teeing up excitement over Brian Rolapp’s appointment as the new CEO of the PGA Tour, and Tiger Woods is already swinging into action with praise for the NFL veteran. “Brian’s appointment is a win for players and fans,” Woods said, highlighting Rolapp’s respect for the game and fresh perspective from his NFL experience. “He has a clear respect for the game and our players and brings a fresh perspective from his experience in the NFL. I’m excited about what’s ahead—and confident that with Brian’s leadership, we’ll continue to grow the TOUR in ways that benefit everyone who loves this sport.”

Jay Monahan, who’s passing the baton to Rolapp in 2026, is equally thrilled, calling Rolapp the “perfect choice” for the tour’s next chapter. As Rolapp settles into his new role, the stage is set for a thrilling showdown between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, with the two leaders having an interesting history — both Rolapp and LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil are Harvard Business School alums, adding a layer of intrigue to the rivalry.

This unexpected twist adds fuel to the fire, making the PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf battle a must-watch. With Rolapp’s expertise in media negotiations and business strategy, he’s likely to be a key figure in shaping the Tour’s future. It’s clear that the PGA Tour is ready to tee off into a brighter future, driven by Rolapp’s vision and leadership.