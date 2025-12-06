Brandel Chamblee Pens Emotional Message as Golf Channel Analyst Earns Top Honor

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Brandel Chamblee posted a tribute from the Metropolitan Golf Association Awards that mixed humor with something deeper—a recognition of Rich Lerner as “the game’s greatest-ever storyteller.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Golf Channel analyst shared the message Wednesday night from Westchester Country Club. Lerner had just received the MGA’s Distinguished Service Award, the organization’s highest honor. Chamblee opened with a self-deprecating joke, saying the photo looked like “Manute Bol taking a photo with Danny DeVito.”

But the humor shifted quickly. Chamblee called Lerner “eminently deserving for all he has meant to the game.” The MGA announced Lerner as the 2025 recipient in November, recognizing his career-long contributions to golf. The award validates nearly three decades of work that shaped how the sport gets covered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 1897, the MGA serves over 550 member clubs and 140,000 golfers across the New York metropolitan area. The Distinguished Service Award goes to individuals who have provided long or exceptionally meritorious service to the game in the region. Past recipients include NBC Sports commentator Dan Hicks, who received the honor in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Lerner’s selection places him among golf’s institutional voices. It also arrives during a moment when fans and fellow broadcasters have been celebrating his influence. Chamblee’s Instagram post captured both sides—the warmth of a colleague and the weight of recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brandel Chamblee highlights Rich Lerner’s golf commentary career

Lerner joined the Golf Channel in 1997 and remains active at NBC Sports today. His roles have ranged from play-by-play host for PGA Tour coverage to anchor for Golf Central programs. That span covers the network’s evolution and the sport’s modern media era.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

His reach went beyond golf broadcasts. Lerner contributed to NBC’s Olympic coverage for four games, including as a play-by-play announcer for gymnastics at the Paris Olympics. The versatility showed a range that few broadcasters match.

The signature work, though, lives in the details. Lerner wrote over 1,000 broadcast essays for Golf Central Live From. He worked on Emmy-nominated GOLF Films projects. Those efforts built a reputation for narrative craft, not just event coverage.

The awards followed. Lerner received the Lew Klein Award for Excellence in Broadcasting, a Women’s Sports Foundation Journalism Award, and a Sports Emmy for Olympic coverage. Each honor traced back to the same core—storytelling that elevated the subject.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chamblee’s tribute tapped into that thread. Calling Lerner the game’s greatest storyteller wasn’t casual praise from a peer. It acknowledged influence across nearly 30 years of coverage. Chamblee has been examining that very idea recently on his podcast, “The Favorite Chamblee.” He hosted veteran golf commentator Gary McCord for the show’s debut video episode, discussing how broadcasting voices shape golf’s narrative landscape.

Lerner’s MGA recognition fits that conversation. The award ceremony at Westchester Country Club became the stage for peer acknowledgment meeting institutional validation. Chamblee’s post drew immediate attention across the golf community, blending humor with genuine respect.

The timing matters for another reason. Lerner remains active at Golf Channel while receiving recognition typically reserved for career retrospectives. This isn’t a farewell tribute. It’s an acknowledgment of ongoing influence in a media landscape that keeps changing.

ADVERTISEMENT

His approach—essays, documentaries, narrative-driven segments—differs from highlight-focused models. The MGA’s Distinguished Service Award recognizes that distinction. Chamblee’s message amplifies it through the lens of a fellow analyst who understands the craft.

The photo started with a height joke. The message ended with reverence for a voice that didn’t just cover golf tournaments but helped define how those tournaments get remembered.