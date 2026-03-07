Brandel Chamblee Picks Shocking Name Over Tiger Woods for Ryder Cup Captaincy

The debate over the United States’ leadership for the 2027 Ryder Cup has been intensifying. After Keegan Bradley failed to taste success as the captain for Team USA in 2025, now much of the attention is centered on whether Tiger Woods will accept the captaincy role for the 2027 showdown. But amid this, one prominent golf analyst believes the conversation may be focusing on the wrong figure. Golf pundit Brandon Chamblee believes a different name must bear the American flag at Adare Manor.

“I think the next captain should be Justin Leonard. Tiger’s got plenty of time to be the next captain or to be a captain, and he should probably do it more than once. I think he’s too busy with the governance of the PGA Tour,” said Chamblee while in discussion with Dan Rapaport for the Dan with Golf Show podcast.

The uncertainty surrounding Woods’ availability has created a leadership vacuum for the PGA of America to address. On one hand, injury and surgery woes have delayed his comeback. And adding to that, the 15-time major champion balances multiple responsibilities.

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages December 20, 2024, Orlando, Florida, USA: Tiger Woods walks off the 18th green at the PNC Championship Pro-Am at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Orlando USA – ZUMAw109 20241220_fap_w109_009 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

He has been concentrating on his business ventures in and beyond the sport. Moreover, he has also catered to PGA Tour governance duties. This has furthermore convinced Chamblee to choose Justin Leonard over Woods. That hesitation has resulted in him pushing for an alternative approach.

Host Dan Rapaport hinted at how Woods is currently also concentrating on building his Sunday Red brand. Adding to that, coming to his personal life, his son, Charlie Woods, who has announced his affiliation with the University of Florida, is preparing for the next stage of his career.

“You mentioned Charlie being at home. Absolutely. Couldn’t agree more with that. I think he probably wants to play a little on the PGA Tour Champions. He’s got bigger fish to fry right now than taking over the Ryder Cup,” added Chamblee, clearing his stance.

Rather than waiting for Woods to decide, a growing argument suggests the American team could benefit from appointing a captain who is currently more available to fully commit to the demanding role of a leader. The strategic and logistical responsibilities that come with the role of being the Ryder Cup team captain might turn out to be overwhelming, according to the former golfing icon.

Meanwhile, another PGA Tour star has just shared a differing opinion on the matter.

Justin Thomas makes feelings clear about Tiger Woods captaining Team USA

The last time Team USA played the Ryder Cup, they got bruised and battered 13-15 at the hands of Team Europe. Now, gearing up for a fresh season ahead, the team looks forward to Keegan Bradley’s replacement. And as there are multiple options at the moment, the one name that is being heavily rumored is that of Tiger Woods.

Imago September 4, 2017 – Norton, Massachusetts, United States – Justin Thomas speaks to the media with the trophy after winning the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston. PGA Golf Herren 2017: Dell Technologies Championship – Final Round – ZUMAw109 20170904_zap_w109_071 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

Unfortunately, with still no return timeline available for the 50-year-old golfing legend, the situation is pretty much murky. Recently, there has been a strong belief circulating that Woods might be making his comeback in the Augusta Masters.

But following his unavailability for the TGL, the probability of him captaining the US side is diminishing steadily. Surprisingly, there is one name who will be elated to have Woods as his captain at Adare Manor. And that is none other than Justin Thomas.

Speaking with Smylie Kaufman, Thomas said, “I’d love to, yeah. He’s so busy, and he’s doing so much, so I think the biggest thing for him is just to feel like he can give it his full attention and do it well.”

Thomas also pointed out that Woods will never do anything half-heartedly. If he is sure about his capacity to captain the side, only then would he accept it. Thus, as things are about to get interesting, fans will be eager to know what the golfing legend is up to these days.