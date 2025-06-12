Brandel Chamblee’s 11-Word Confession About Bryson DeChambeau Reveals Why Scottie Scheffler Might Suffer at US Open

“Great players are rare, but in order to have them, it is necessary to preserve the soil in which they grow… and they don’t grow on LIV,” posted Brandel Chamblee on X in May this year. Everyone in the golf world knows he is a certified critic of LIV Golf. Sometimes it feels like he comes on interviews just to throw some shade at LIV Golf. Well, it’s clear that, according to him, LIV Golf doesn’t have what it takes to build legends. But if he criticizes the tour so much, why does he keep track of every bit of it?

“It’s like watching a race of boxcars and being told they are F1 race cars,” Chamblee posted on X, making it clear he thinks LIV’s competition isn’t even close to the level it claims to be. And this sparked some heat—Phil Mickelson stepped in to defend LIV, saying it’s helping to grow the game worldwide and follows a model where players aren’t forced to show up unless they’re contracted. However, Chamblee criticizing LIV doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going after the players who depend on it.

“Uh, he’s great entertainment. Uh, you’d be hard-pressed to find anybody more entertaining in the game of golf than Bryson,” said Chamblee in a recent interview with Dan Patrick on The Dan Patrick Show. Back in 2024, when Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open, he gave fans a moment to remember. Instead of keeping the trophy to himself, he walked right into the crowd and let fans touch and celebrate with it—something you rarely see at a major. It was electric, and fans absolutely loved it. DeChambeau sure knows how to attract the crowd! But how about his real game?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

“The most devastating—Scottie Scheffler’s iron play is the most… devastating weapon in the game,” said Chamblee. Scottie Scheffler, currently the number one, is definitely the most talented guy. “But when I watch Bryson hit driver, it reminds me of Steph Curry… it’s just, you can’t do what he’s doing.” DeChambeau put on a dominant performance to win his second U.S. Open. His driving was one of the biggest talking points of the tournament. Chamblee compared Bryson to Steph Curry because they both do stuff that’s just unreal—Curry drains threes like no one else, and Bryson smashes drives in a way most players can’t even dream of. Chamblee added, “We don’t have the data on Bryson on LIV events, but eye test-wise, Bryson’s the best driver of the golf ball in the world.” Even without the numbers, just by watching him play—especially during majors like the U.S. Open—Chamblee believes Bryson stands out as the most dominant driver in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And this is not the first time Chamblee has dropped a compliment on DeChambeau.

Not the first time Chamblee has praised DeChambeau

Even though Chamblee has been one of LIV Golf’s harshest critics, he does give credit where it’s due, as was the case with Jon Rahm as well. Regardless, he gave Bryson a rare nod of respect last year in a post on X, saying, “Bryson is one of the best things to ever happen to golf.” And in 2025, Bryson’s been backing that praise up in style. He won LIV Golf Korea, finished T6 in Riyadh, grabbed a T10 in Singapore, and secured 5th place at LIV Miami—all strong showings that prove he’s not just a powerhouse, but one of LIV’s most consistent and visible stars this season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Chamblee said Bryson “isn’t just about putting a number on the board but giving back to those that pay for their purses,” he was pointing to something bigger than just stats. Bryson knows how to connect—whether it’s with fans, media, or cameras. He’s good with people, knows exactly what to say and when to say it. And honestly, it makes sense—the guy’s a full-on YouTube star now. So it’s not just his play that stands out, it’s the way he performs after the play, too. That mix of talent and personality is what’s made him such a standout in today’s golf scene.

Now the real question is—was Chamblee right all along? Will Bryson’s driver technique be the key to winning the U.S. Open this year?