Brandel Chamblee Under Attack as LIV Golf Pro Defends Phil Mickelson with Bold Message

Remember when golf disputes stayed on the course? Those days are long gone. Now, every critique becomes a personal war with devastating consequences. Brandel Chamblee faced a simple question about watching LIV Golf. However, his response triggered a massive chain reaction. “I watch, but generally it’s like watching a race of boxcars and being told they are F1 race cars…” the Golf Channel analyst said, delivering his now-famous F1 comparison before zeroing in on his favorite target.

Chamblee attacked Phil Mickelson specifically. “Phil Mickelson has mastered the public art in which self-righteousness congratulates the celebrator,” he stated. Furthermore, he criticized all LIV players. “He and his LIV compatriots resigned themselves to play purely for money—not for history or for their respective countries – but purely for money…” Time and again, Chamblee has called out LIV golfers and LIV Golf.

He is one of the most vocal critics of the league, be it for prize money or format. His primary center of criticism is mostly Phil, as the latter is one of the most vocal supporters of LIV. In 2023, given Mickelson’s reported $200M contract for joining LIV, Chamblee said, “I just don’t think Phil was listening. He was like, ‘How can I make as much money as I can? How can I get mine? And how can I, as profoundly as I can, denigrate the PGA Tour?’” However, this time, Anthony Kim wasn’t having any of it!

The three-time PGA Tour winner, now a LIV player, Kim, decided he’d had enough. Therefore, Kim’s social media response cut straight to the personal. His family-focused jab highlighted how nasty these exchanges have become. “We all can like or dislike whoever we want,” Kim wrote. Then came the devastating blow. “But at least @PhilMickelson kids still talk to him.” Additionally, he added a shrugging emoji. Finally, he wished Chamblee well sarcastically: “Have a great @usopengolf brandy ❤️.”

The tweet garnered 228.9K views within hours. Moreover, it represented a calculated personal attack designed for maximum damage. Kim’s reference wasn’t random. Instead, it targeted Chamblee’s family struggles directly. The Golf Channel analyst divorced his first wife, Karen, after losing his infant son, Braeden. Although now married to TV personality Bailey Mosier and father to four children, his demanding career reportedly contributed to significant family strain over the years. On the other hand, Mickelson has 3 children with his wife, Amy, and is a proud husband and father.

The nastiness reflects how social media battles descended into personal territory. Previously, golf maintained genteel discourse. Now, however, these exchanges cross unthinkable lines. Rather than addressing LIV Golf’s competitive merit, Chamblee attacked the man personally.

Yet heated exchanges weren’t an isolated incident. Instead, it represents the culmination of years of escalating hostility. The Golf Channel analyst has systematically made himself the primary target for frustration among LIV players.

Anthony Kim vs Brandel Chamblee: How the Golf Analyst Became LIV’s Lightning Rod

The Kim-Chamblee confrontation represents the latest escalation. Since 2022, Chamblee has become the primary target for LIV players. He transformed from a respected commentator into golf’s most controversial figure.

Initially, Chamblee’s LIV criticism began with moral outrage. He condemned players as “greedy” for prioritizing money over integrity. His early rhetoric was uncompromising, arguing over PIF’s dealings. Over time, his criticism included personal attacks on high-profile players. He accused Mickelson of making “insanely idiotic comments” for the sake of relevance. Furthermore, he characterized LIV decisions as selling out legacies.

The May 2024 social media war with Kim on X marked a turning point. Chamblee faced his most direct personal attack yet. Kim called him a “talentless fool” and questioned his parenting abilities on the platform. Ironically, Chamblee’s relationship with golf’s landscape complicates matters. Despite years of LIV criticism, he shocked everyone in early 2024. After conversations with President Trump, he softened his stance. He acknowledged that Saudi investment might be inevitable.

This apparent flip-flop provided LIV players with ammunition. They labeled him hypocritical. Consequently, this set the stage for more personal attacks. These escalating exchanges demonstrate Chamblee’s unique position. He became more than just a critic. Instead, he embodies traditional golf’s resistance to LIV. Therefore, he attracts the anger of frustrated players.

The war shows no signs of cooling down. Kim seems committed to personal attacks. Golf fans should brace for nastier confrontations ahead. How much further will this civil war descend before someone calls for peace?