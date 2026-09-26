Brandt Snedeker Benches Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas & More in Major Presidents Cup Call

Two days ago, Brandt Snedeker’s roster construction looked inspired. Thursday’s four-ball pairings clicked almost across the board, and the U.S. captain walked off Medinah’s 18th green with a 3-2 lead and a team room full of belief. By Saturday afternoon, that same conviction had curdled into something far harsher. He has now benched his world number one for a session the Americans once could not afford to lose.

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According to NUCLR GOLF, “U.S. Presidents Cup captain Brandt Snedeker elects to SIT world #1 Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa & Jackson Koivun for the afternoon session.”

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He has redistributed his lineup around Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley/Jacob Bridgeman, Cameron Young/Chris Gotterup, and Sam Burns/Wyndham Clark.

For day three foursomes, the captain’s afternoon lineup also changes the pairings. Patrick Cantlay with Xander Schauffele will be teeing up against Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim. Russell Henley and Jacob Bridgeman face Corey Conners and Nick Taylor in the second match. Cameron Young and Chris Gotterup take on Adam Scott and Sungjae Im, while Sam Burns and Wyndham Clark round out the field against Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee.

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Friday’s performance explains most of this decision. The Internationals swept all five foursome matches with a turnaround that pushed them to a 7-3 lead. It’s the largest cushion they have held through two sessions since 1998. As for the decision, it involves Justin Thomas, who was America’s best player in a four-ball on Thursday, but he struggled in alternate shots. Xander Schauffele and Cantlay, who were two of the U.S.’s steadiest veterans, were also blown out 4 and 3. Scheffler and Burns mounted a late birdie surge but still lost to the Canadian duo. Captain’s pick Justin Thomas, paired with Cameron Young, lost 3 and 2 to Adam Scott and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, while Morikawa and Wyndham Clark fell 1-up to Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee.

The subplot of the decision stung the most, as two of the four sitting players are Snedeker’s own picks. Thomas was one of the six selections he made off the points list, and Koivun, the 21-year-old sensation, was another. Snedeker’s selections drew scrutiny: he passed on J.J. Spaun but picked Thomas and Koivun, both of whom are now benched. Now, choosing to sideline these players he personally installed on the team reads as a tough tactical admission.

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While the performance was a heartbreaking one for the Americans, speaking at the press conference later, the U.S. captain had tried to keep his team’s heads up. In fact, he said, “There are still 20 points out there. There’s a lot of golf left to play.”

Elsewhere, Fried Egg Golf’s Brendan Porath reported live from Medinah that he had captured the moment the decision took place. He described Snedeker approaching Burns and Scheffler behind the 17th green almost immediately after their match ended.

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“I am not going to over-index on just body language, but Burns had several follow-up questions for Snedeker about the afternoon. He put his arm around Scottie, who looked bemused with a ‘now-what-do-I-do’ look for the afternoon as he happily drove off with Meredith. It did seem like they had just found out the plans for the afternoon,” Porath reported.

He then continued, tying that moment directly to the match still playing out behind them:

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“A major move by Snedeker to break up the pair and have Scottie be the one sitting. His birdie at 15 completely flipped that match, woke up the crowds and maybe himself, and then Burns impressively cleaned it up on 16 and 17 for the point.”

Now, whether this decision is just cautious roster management or a panicked, distress-driven strategy, Snedeker has staked his week on it. With Internationals now threatening their win on American soil, the margin for a misfire has never been thinner.