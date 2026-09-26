Captain Brandt Snedeker Gets a Brain Freeze After His U.S. Team Gets Worse and Worse

U.S. Team Captain Brandt Snedeker may not have envisioned Friday’s Foursomes unfolding the way they did. After all, the Americans had dominated the Presidents Cup since its inception, holding a 13-1-1 record. Still, Snedeker continued to back his players and entered Saturday morning’s four-ball with confidence that his team could fight its way back.

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For the most part, the Americans delivered. Snedeker’s side earned 2.5 points to trim the deficit, leaving the International team ahead 8.5-5.5. As the afternoon foursomes approached, it appeared the U.S. team had devised a strategy to shift the momentum back in its favor. However, when Snedeker was asked about it, he appeared to have a brain freeze.

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“Yeah, we threw a couple of wrinkles in there, you know, obviously going with C.G. and…,” he said before pausing, unable to speak further. “Um, sorry, my head’s spinning a little bit right now, going with C.G. and, uh… Cameron Young. Thank you very much.”

It remains unclear what exactly happened to the 45-year-old at this point. It could have been the heat or the stress of three days of nonstop action, but there are no reports indicating that either was a factor. Snedeker has, however, previously dealt with a severe and rare sternum condition known as manubrium joint instability, which causes chronic pain and rib and chest issues and significantly impacted his professional golf career.

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Regardless, this came after the International team produced an impressive clean sweep on Friday to take a 7-3 lead. Although the Americans made a strong comeback Saturday morning, cutting the deficit to three points, they failed to make things better for themselves before Saturday afternoon foursomes, which are currently underway. However, only time will tell whether Snedeker’s strategy pays off.

But what exactly is that strategy? It appears to center largely on changes to the Saturday afternoon pairings. For the U.S., Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and Jackson Koivun sit out, while Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley and Jacob Bridgeman come into the lineup. Sam Burns also gets a new partner, teaming up with Wyndham Clark.

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On the International side, Hideki Matsuyama, Ryo Hisatsune, Nico Echavarria and Christiaan Bezuidenhout sit out the afternoon, while Adam Scott, Sungjae Im, Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee come in. Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim, meanwhile, remain together from the morning session. However, an unusual moment during Saturday’s play drew attention.

Fan kicks ball back into play at Presidents Cup

A fan at the 2026 Presidents Cup made an unexpected intervention during Saturday’s afternoon foursomes at Medinah Country Club. According to Adam Schupak of Golfweek, Corey Conners’ second shot from 211 yards in the alternate-shot format hooked left and bounced over a three-foot wooden fence lining the first three holes.

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Although the ball was clearly out of bounds, a spectator kicked it while it was still in the air, sending it back into play and onto the green. The shot was ruled out of bounds under Rule 11.2, which covers situations in which a person deliberately deflects or stops a ball in motion. As the ball would have come to rest out of bounds, the player was required to take stroke-and-distance relief under Rule 18.2.

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The incident also evoked memories of Steve Bartman’s infamous 2003 Cubs playoff moment and Bears fan Mike Pantazis’ extraordinary extra-point catch. That said, it appears the US Team Captain was under stress from the event. Hopefully, he soon feels better.