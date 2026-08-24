‘He’s a Bum’: Golf World Slams PGA Tour Stars Automatic Qualifier for Team USA’s Presidents Cup 2026

Remember when making the Presidents Cup team used to feel like a big celebration? Fans would argue over one or two spots, pick their favorites, and then move on. Well, that is definitely not what happened this time. Brandt Snedeker locked in half his U.S. team for Medinah on Sunday night — and instead of everyone celebrating, fans immediately turned it into a roast on X.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Presidents Cup revealed Brandt Snedeker’s six automatic qualifiers on X on August 24, 2026: Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Russell Henley and Collin Morikawa are all heading to Medinah. While there were no real surprises, the announcement still set off plenty of buzz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scheffler led the points list and earned his third straight appearance. Clark made the biggest jump, moving from seventh to third after beating Patrick Cantlay by three shots. Morikawa also had to survive a tense battle for the sixth spot, finishing fourth alongside Chris Gotterup. Gotterup ended the week seventh, just missing out.

Snedeker praised the group for handling the pressure and getting the job done. And honestly, it is hard to argue with that. These are six proven players who know exactly what it takes to play in big team events. Fans were not exactly throwing a party. Instead, the reactions quickly turned into complaints, jokes, and questions about who was missing. And that is what makes this whole situation so interesting. The team might look perfectly fine on paper, but somehow, the internet still found a way to turn six automatic qualifiers into a full-blown debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golf fans Aren’t Buying the “Battle-Tested” Label

The mockery started almost immediately. A fan wrote, “F**k Henley, he’s a bum”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another wrote, “Hold my beer said the European Ryder Cup Team, a pointed jab referencing the same core group Europe dismantled 15-13 at Bethpage last September, where both Henley and Morikawa went 0-2-1 across the week.

Another fan dismissed the whole event outright: “No 1 cares about this exhibition, a sentiment one echoed almost word for word with “No one cares !” another added, “Wake me up when it’s Ryder Cup time,” and another summed up his frustration in a single word: “Morikawa.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The criticism aimed at Henley and Morikawa wasn’t just random noise. There was some real frustration behind it. Henley had a nightmare start at Bethpage, getting overwhelmed in his opening foursomes match. Then came Morikawa’s situation, and honestly, it was even harder to watch. He faced McIlroy and Fleetwood twice, paired with Harris English both times. Even before the matches began, data models had already flagged that pairing as one of the worst possible combinations.

So when things went badly, fans had plenty of reasons to question it. Morikawa was basically being thrown into the fire against one of the toughest pairings around. That is where the frustration really kicked in. These were not just bad results. To some fans, it felt like the U.S. team was making the same mistakes right in front of everyone. And now, with Henley and Morikawa both back in the Presidents Cup picture, those old memories are coming straight back.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fan captured the cynicism about the selection process itself: “Six names, zero drama, Snedeker must have found the cheat code for team selection.” Another questioned a bigger absence entirely: “Where is Bryson? You don’t keep Kobe on the bench.”

Not every reply piled on; a fan posted, “We’re good with those 6!” But the volume ran heavily negative, with the Henley-Morikawa pairing serving as the flashpoint fans keep circling back to.

ADVERTISEMENT

None of this changes who is already on the team. The six automatic qualifiers are locked in, and that is that. But it does put a lot more pressure on Snedeker when he makes his six captain’s picks after the Tour Championship.

Players like Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Chris Gotterup, and rookie star Jackson Koivun are all waiting just outside the cutoff. And it’s not just their numbers getting attention. Fans are already backing them and making it clear who they want to see at Medinah. Now Snedeker has a tough job ahead. Every pick will be watched, every decision will be questioned, and one wrong move could bring even more heat his way.