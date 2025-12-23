Brian Harman Secures Deal With $50M AI Giant Ahead of 2026 Season

Brian Harman’s clothes on the course will look different from 2026. His most visible piece of branding, the Principal Financial’s logo on his chest, will be replaced by AI tech company Avoca’s, as reported by SBJ‘s Josh Carpenter. This move is particularly telling in its own regard.

The right chest patch is one of the most valuable sponsorship locations on a golfer. It almost acts like a massive billboard and is never unnoticed. So, for a brand like Avoca, whose revenue since inception is $50M, to replace Principal Financial, an almost $20 billion giant, is astonishing. With not much revealed, the move can be expected to take effect from the season opener, The Sony.

AI, going forward, will have a stronghold in the market. So, this is a smart decision for Harman. Avoca is known to build virtual agents for home services, such as HVAC, plumbing, and electrical handling. The response time is assured to be 24/7 without a single human staff member. Their marketing push has been intense, including a late-2025 referral campaign, which offered a Ford F-150 as a prize for its customers.

Brian Harman doesn’t hold a country-club image. He is an outdoorsman, focused, and currently ranked 35th on the OWGR. He won the Valero Texas Open this year, taking home a million dollars. While he isn’t a top-ranked player, per se, his middle-of-the-pack finish makes him a fitting choice for a startup seeking visibility among golf’s elite audience.

Still, it is not a small commitment if one compares the industry benchmarks. For a player of Harman’s stature, an estimated value of $750k – $1.5M annually from brands can be expected. Avoca, for its part, might be paying him the premium end, primarily because of their novelty and instant need for eyeballs. At the same time, they’re replacing a giant like Principal Financial. Hence, they have to pay up to prove their worth.

In any case, this is a win-win situation for Harman, who already possesses a gold list of sponsors.

Brian Harman’s elite sponsor stack

His cap bore the name of MegaCorp Logistics, which is the first thing anyone might notice about Harman. Like Avoca, the placement is significant; hence, they might also be paying him somewhere around a million dollars.

Next is the popular Titleist for its golf equipment. Harman is believed to earn $500,000 to $800,000 annually. These are exclusive of his performance bonuses, which several players get. Similarly, he carries Summit Golf Brands for apparel, FootJoy for shoes and gloves, and NetJets.

None of these companies has revealed the exact deal they have made with the golfer. But if one keeps in mind the industry norms, Harman might be earning somewhere around $3.5 M to $5 M annually. This places him firmly in golf’s “upper-middle class” of earners.