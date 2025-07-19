Brian Harman WITB July 2025 Update: Golfing Essentials for The Open Explored

Brian Harman has long been one of the most consistent and quietly competitive players on the PGA Tour. Though he may not always command the spotlight, he’s earned multiple victories, including the 2023 Open at the Royal Liverpool, which became one of his career-defining moments. He even won the 2025 Valero Texas Open earlier this year, and currently ranks 26th on the OWGR. He is trying to win his second The Open Championship, after firing a 6-under round on the second day to tie for 3rd. What’s powering his performance? His equipment, for sure.

Brian Harman’s preferred long-game gear

Brian Harman is a player who values familiarity and precision for his long game. A loyalist to the Titleist brand, Harman has shown little interest in chasing the newest gear trends, preferring instead to stick with a setup he trusts. At the top of his bag, he uses the Titleist TSi2 driver with a 9° loft. Pairing it with a Graphite Design Tour AD IZ TX shaft, the driver offers him stability from heel to toe, keeping him at bay from mishits off the center. The “i” in the model stands for inertia, which is high with this club to provide stability, especially for players with high swing speeds.

For his fairway woods, Harman uses the Titleist TS2 (13.5°) & TS2 (16.5°) fairway wood with a D4, Fujikura Evolution II 661 S shaft. Unlike the standard lofts on the 3-wood and the 5-wood, Harman has tweaked his lofts on both to make them lower. While they are much harder to hit, it helps him achieve a lower trajectory and less spin, ideal for extremely windy courses like Dunluce Links. The 5-wood is a new addition and offers him a reliable option for longer approach shots and tighter tee shots.

Harman rounds out his long-game setup with a pair of Titleist U500 driving irons (4 & 5) before transitioning into his trusted Titleist 620 CB irons from 6-iron through pitching wedge. The U500s, shafted with True Temper HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 6.0 90g, give him the low-launching, penetrating ball flight he prefers when navigating windy conditions or firm links setups, something that a hybrid wouldn’t do. His 620 CBs are matched with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shafts, offering classic feel and workability. The entire configuration reflects Harman’s no-nonsense approach—gear that prioritizes control, familiarity, and function over flash.

Inside Harman’s short game setup

For his short game, Harman decided to stick to the Tour favorite, the Titleist Vokey wedges. He uses the SM9 wedges in two lofts, 50° & 54°, which are an older version of the newly launched SM10 wedges. He decided to go with the F grind on the gap wedge (50°), which is a full sole grind designed for fuller and square-faced shots. The S-grind on his sand wedge (54°) offers a similar full sole grind, but it is narrowed down to keep it restricted to only the trailing edge. For a lob wedge, Harman picked the Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks Proto (60°).

Harman specifically picked the Vokey wedges because the grinds on these clubs offer a higher bounce, which gives him more forgiveness for all his shots within 150 yards. And there’s no doubt that Brian Harman has had a 92% success rate scrambling within 10 yards of the green, all thanks to his Vokey wedges. He paired the wedges with the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts, weighing 132 grams, offering low spin and low trajectory without compromising on stability through the swing.

Harman’s putter is the only equipment in his bag that doesn’t scream Titleist. He uses the TaylorMade Spider 5K-ZT putter, which retails at a jaw-dropping price of $449. But that didn’t burn a hole in his pocket, given his net worth of $15 million in 2025. Undoubtedly, it is one of the coolest-looking putters on tour, with a striking blue color at the center of the base. With a head weight of 370 g, the putter offers low torque, which means more stability as the putter moves through the arc.

For his preferred ball choice, Harman had to pick the Titleist Pro V1 balls to accompany his Titleist equipment. The ball offers him a mid-trajectory flight and helps balance out the low spin he sometimes might have with his wedges. The balls are ideal, especially around the greens, as they offer a high spin factor but a soft feel while putting.