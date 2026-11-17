When the PGA Tour and DP World Tour shook hands in 2020, and later extended their alliance in 2023 amid LIV Golf’s entry into the sport, the American circuit offered significant support to its European counterpart. This included financial backing, subsidies, guaranteed prize fund growth, and a direct pathway to the PGA Tour for top players. With so much support on the table, it raises an interesting question: just how much influence does the PGA Tour have over the DP World Tour?

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That question became even more relevant when the DP World Tour gave players an ultimatum over joining LIV 2.0. At the time, LIV was trying to recruit enough players for its planned 2027 relaunch after filing for bankruptcy in September. It needed those commitments to convince BC Partners to invest $300 million in the league. Given the circumstances, it wasn’t hard to wonder whether the PGA Tour had a say in the DP World Tour’s decision. For weeks, there was no clear answer. Now, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp has shed some light on the matter.

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“The DP World Tour make their decisions on eligibility independent of us,” Rolapp told Bob Harig of the Daily Drive. “So I think that’s something that they came to on their own. And I think as they feel their way through this new post-LIV world, I think they’re probably having a lot of the same internal discussions that we’re having here.”

Rolapp himself may not have any personal animosity toward LIV Golf. After all, he took over his PGA Tour responsibilities only a year before the breakaway league began to fall apart. However, the Tour he now leads has plenty of reasons to hold a grudge. When LIV launched in 2022 with backing from Saudi Arabia’s PIF, it quickly began poaching some of the PGA Tour’s biggest stars. And despite the punishments handed out by the Tour, more players continued to jump ship.

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But Rolapp may not necessarily be hiding anything. The DP World Tour’s decision to warn players against joining LIV 2.0, with the threat of being barred from competing on the European circuit, could have been driven by an opportunity of its own. With LIV’s future uncertain and the PGA Tour imposing strict conditions on returning players, the DP World Tour could become the most attractive destination for those looking to continue playing at a high level while earning good money.

That could work in the European circuit’s favor. A wave of former LIV players joining the DP World Tour full-time would bring bigger names, stronger fields, more viewer interest, better TV ratings, and potentially more sponsors. It also doesn’t help the argument that the DP World Tour was simply following the PGA Tour’s lead when it had allowed players to compete in LIV events throughout 2026, albeit with penalties.

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More importantly, having several high-profile LIV returnees on its roster could give the DP World Tour a stronger hand when negotiating the terms of its strategic partnership with the PGA Tour. That being said, Rolapp has also shared his views on players that have been stranded after LIV Golf went up in flames.

Brian Rolapp sets the record straight about LIV defectors

Rolapp has offered some clarity on where the Tour stands regarding the return of players who defected to LIV Golf. While he remains open to making changes that could strengthen the Tour, he has also made it clear that former LIV players will not receive special treatment at the expense of those who remained loyal.

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“We’ve heard from our fans, and we know they want the best players playing together, and we share that view. I have said from Day 1, when I took this job, I’m interested in doing whatever makes the PGA Tour better,” Brian Rolapp said.

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However, he was equally firm about the importance of following the Tour’s existing regulations.

“As we have a membership organization, we have rules and, as I’ve shared before, they exist to ensure fairness and competitive balance. Rules matter, and they will be enforced. We engaged in thoughtful discussion on the topic of LIV players with both boards today,” he added.

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When asked whether the PGA Tour would reopen its Returning Member Program, which facilitated Brooks Koepka‘s return, Rolapp ruled out an immediate possibility.

“There are no plans for that currently, no.”

He added that he hoped to provide more clarity early next year as LIV’s bankruptcy proceedings continue.

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In the end, Brian Rolapp appears to suggest that the PGA Tour had no role in bringing LIV Golf to its knees. However, the collapse of the breakaway league has undoubtedly worked in the Tour’s favor.