Brian Rolapp & Co. Can’t Stop Ex-LIV Golf Pro as He Gets Automatic PGA Tour Card

Laurie Canter’s journey over the past three years has taken unexpected turns, surprising everyone in professional golf. Just a few weeks ago, the Englishman openly considered the possibility of becoming the first former LIV Golf player to secure dual membership on the PGA Tour. While those claims seemed far-fetched at the time, recent events suggest that this unlikely storyline is becoming a reality!

Post delivering a strong showdown in South Korea, Canter entered the DP World Tour’s season-ending play-offs with momentum on his side. It initially seemed like a long-shot bid. But it soon became a defining opportunity. He pulled off an impeccable performance to climb upwards in the Race to Dubai standings. And that placed him in a prime position for something far bigger than a good finish. A return to the PGA Tour. And this time with full playing rights.

A recent update from a golf enthusiast shared the final list with the top 10 DPWT players for the 2026 PGA Tour. And that list boasts the name of Laurie Canter as the second-ranked. Another update about the DP World Tour Season shared how Laurie Canter capped off his round with an impressive 5-under-par 67, which lifted him into a share of the early clubhouse lead at the DP World Tour season finale. The X post read, “Laurie Canter closes with a 5 under par 67, to take a share of the clubhouse lead at the DP World Tour season. It’s been an incredible season for the Englishman, and he is now guaranteed to be the first ex LIV player to earn PGA Tour membership 👏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿”

For the Englishman, this moment is more than just a strong finish. And the journey has been anything but straightforward. Back in March, Canter made his Players Championship debut, receiving the traditional Tiffany cufflinks from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. Now, eight months later, the 36-year-old Englishman will now become the first ex-LIV golfer to officially earn a PGA Tour card.

Brian Rolapp and Jay Monahan once found themselves caught in the midst of golf’s modern power struggle. However, it seems they cannot prevent Laurie Canter from competing on the PGA Tour. The PGA Tour has recently made its disdain for LIV Golf very clear. In a strong warning to players, the Tour stated that any PGA Tour members, as well as golfers not affiliated with their league, would face serious consequences for participating in any LIV-related promotional events.

The message from the authorities was blunt. Play in a LIV showcase, and you risk immediate suspension. But the rules surrounding DP World Tour exemptions worked in Canter’s favor, and the PGA Tour can’t bend them just to keep him out. Thus, no matter how strong the PGA Tour’s dislike for LIV might be, they have no authority at the moment to prevent him from claiming the PGA Tour membership he rightfully earned through his performance.

Laurie Canter discusses form dip while looking to lock in 2026 PGA card

Canter, who became the first former LIV player to compete in the PGA, had quite a run in the LIV. Between 2022 and 2024, the golfer played 20 LIV tournaments. Unfortunately, as the season progressed, the 36-year-old saw his campaign suffer some significant jitters. Since March, Canter has not been spotted in his usual elements, which has become quite a concern for the fans. Reflecting on his recent struggles, the Englishman had an exclusive interview with Sky Sports Golf. Detailing his struggles, Canter stated that the last six months, especially after the Genesis Championship, had been quite a toil.

“We play such a frustrating game, and I feel like at the beginning of the year I felt like I had a lot of momentum and had it on a piece of string, and [since] then it has been hard work,” Canter said. He further described his situation to that of “paddling upstream for six to eight months.” Furthermore, the 36-year-old also pointed out that the fact that he fell behind on the PGA Tour card also hurt his progress significantly.

It’s easy to understand Canter’s desire to qualify for the playoffs. Fortunately, despite having only a couple of events left, he secured his PGA Tour card for 2026. With things looking promising, fans are eager to see how the Englishman performs next.