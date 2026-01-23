Brooke Henderson Ends 10-Year Caddie Partnership With Sister After Major Personal Announcement

For ten years, Brittany Henderson read her sister’s game without words. Now, someone else will have to learn. The longest-running sister act in women’s golf is going on intermission. Brittany Henderson, Brooke Henderson’s caddie since 2016, is stepping away from full-time duties as she expects her first child with husband Zach Sepanik in June. Canadian sportswriter Adam Stanley first reported the news on Sportsnet.ca, which was later amplified and carried over by Golfweek.

This isn’t a fracture. Just a temporary pause, one that forces Canada’s best golfer to swap sisterly intuition for veteran tactical pedigree. John Killeen, a 40-year LPGA caddie with Hall of Famers on his resume, takes over after the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando next week. Brittany will carry the bag one final time at that season opener. After that, the Killeen era begins.

Brittany acknowledged the adjustment ahead. “The unspoken things might not be happening for a while,” she said. “[Killeen] is coming in with a lot of experience.”

The contrast is stark. Brittany offered unspoken communication forged across a decade. Killeen brings Juli Inkster, Meg Mallon, Patty Sheehan, and Cristie Kerr on his ledger. He was on the bag when Lizette Salas captured her only LPGA title at the 2014 Kingsmill Championship.

Imago August 25, 2022, Ottawa, ON, Canada: Brooke Henderson, from Canada, smiles after making a putt on the 11th hole during the first day of action at the CP Women s Open, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Ottawa. Brooke Henderson PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc35_ 20220825_zaf_c35_058 Copyright: xAdrianxWyldx Image Courtesy: IMAGO

Killeen’s experience matters. Henderson enters 2026 ranked No. 25 in the world, coming off a season that included her CPKC Women’s Open victory in August. She made 19 cuts in 24 events, posted three top-10 finishes, and closed strong with a T5 at the Grant Thornton Invitational and T7 at the CME Group Tour Championship. The numbers suggest good momentum she is carrying into 2026, and now this caddie change suggests intent.

Brooke has won 14 times on the LPGA Tour. Brittany caddied for 13 of them. The lone exception came in August 2015 at the Cambia Portland Classic, when Brittany was competing in the field after receiving a sponsor invite. Brooke, just 17, Monday qualified—and proceeded to dismantle the tournament by eight shots, the largest margin of victory on tour since 2012.

A family friend, Bunk Lee, carried the bag that week. When it ended, Brittany abandoned her own playing career on the Symetra Tour to loop full-time for her younger sister. The only other absence came at the 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic due to visa complications. Brooke missed the cut.

That history explains why this transition carries weight beyond logistics.

Brooke Henderson’s Asian Swing will test the new caddie player bond

Killeen’s tenure begins with a demanding stretch. The LPGA’s spring Asian swing opens February 19 with Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club, followed by the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore and the Blue Bay LPGA in China. Three events across three countries in three weeks. New caddie. New rhythm.

Henderson has previously credited her sister for keeping her grounded during pressure moments. “Brit was really key, reminding me that ‘we’re still in it, just relax and hit good shots,'” she once said.

That voice will be absent in Pattaya, Singapore, and Hainan Island. In its place: Killeen’s deliberate, old-school course management—a tactical playbook refined across four decades with some of the game’s greatest players.

Brittany may return for select late-season events, logistics permitting. But 2026 belongs to the Killeen era—not as a stopgap, but as a professional reset. The pregnancy is the catalyst. The recalibration is the story.