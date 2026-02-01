Brooke Henderson Filled With Emotions as Sister Quits Caddying Job After 10 Years

Ten years of shared fairways, 13 victories together, and now a separation driven not by conflict but by life moving forward. Brooke Henderson stood at the microphone in Orlando on Saturday, fielding questions about her sister Brittany’s departure from the bag, and the word that kept surfacing was “everything.”

“Pretty much everything,” Brooke said when asked what she’d miss most. “We’re together all the time, basically 24/7 when we’re out on the road, and definitely going to miss my travel partner and having somebody out there that I believe in so much and have so much trust in.”

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions marks the final event of a partnership that reshaped how the LPGA views family dynamics on tour. Brittany Henderson is expecting her first child with husband Zach Sepanik in June, and the pregnancy has prompted a step back from full-time caddie duties for most of the 2026 season. She carried the bag one last time at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, helping Brooke fire a 6-under round in challenging conditions before the curtain falls on their decade-long collaboration.

When asked what made the partnership work, Brittany pointed to something statistics cannot capture.

“I think we just know each other so well,” she said. “Grew up together, playing golf together. I feel like we just know each other inside and out.”

The explanation continued with a simplicity that belied its depth: “I don’t know, I think just having the same background and having all that trust in each other and thinking about the game the same way really helps.”

That intuitive communication—the unspoken reads, the shared instincts forged across a lifetime—produced results that anchor the weight of this transition. Brooke has won 14 times on the LPGA Tour, and Brittany caddied for 13 of those victories, including both major championships at the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the 2022 Evian Championship.

The lone exception came at the 2015 Cambia Portland Classic, when Brittany was competing in the field on a sponsor invite and family friend Bunk Lee carried the bag for a 17-year-old Brooke’s maiden win. After watching that triumph from afar, Brittany abandoned her own playing career on the Symetra Tour to loop full-time for her younger sister, unwilling to miss another moment.

Yet even as Brooke acknowledged the loss, she refused to let it overshadow the reason behind it.

“I’m also looking forward to the rest of the year and the challenge that is going to come with it, missing my best friend out there,” she said. “But I’m really happy for her and Zach and excited to be an aunt, too.”

The coexistence of grief and joy, professional uncertainty and personal celebration—this is the texture of the moment. A decade ends not with conflict but with anticipation.

Brittany acknowledged the adjustment that awaits her sister in the months ahead: “The unspoken things might not be happening for a while. [Killeen] is coming in with a lot of experience.”

Veteran caddie John Killeen takes over Brooke Henderson’s bag after Orlando

John Killeen brings 40 years of tour experience and a resume that includes Hall of Famers Juli Inkster, Meg Mallon, and Patty Sheehan, along with major winner Cristie Kerr. He was on the bag when Lizette Salas captured her only LPGA title at the 2014 Kingsmill Championship. The pedigree is undeniable. The chemistry remains unwritten.

Brittany hasn’t ruled out a late-season return, with the CME Group Tour Championship in November described as a hopeful possibility if the timing of new motherhood allows. For now, the Henderson sisters walk separate paths—one toward a delivery room, the other toward a demanding spring schedule with an unfamiliar voice reading the numbers.

The partnership that defined a decade concludes with life moving forward.