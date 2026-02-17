Brooke Henderson Pens Emotional Message as Sister Walks Away from Caddie Role After 10 Years

January 20, 2023: Brooke Henderson Canada on the 10th tee during 2nd round of Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions held at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, FL. Romeo T Guzman/CSM Orlando USA – ZUMAcg2_ 20230120_zaf_cg2_055 Copyright: xRomeoxGuzmanx Image Courtesy: IMAGO

January 20, 2023: Brooke Henderson Canada on the 10th tee during 2nd round of Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions held at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, FL. Romeo T Guzman/CSM Orlando USA – ZUMAcg2_ 20230120_zaf_cg2_055 Copyright: xRomeoxGuzmanx Image Courtesy: IMAGO

Who knew that what began in 2016, after a moment of realization, would set a tone for the decade to come? Not us, not even the Henderson sisters. But now, as Brittany is set to step away from her role as Brooke’s caddie, the emotions are overflowing, and rightfully so.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Brooke Henderson took to Instagram to share her feelings as her sister, a caddie for a decade, stepped away from the bag. “So many amazing memories and fun times! 10 years working as a caddie and player. 13 wins, including 2 majors together. Thank you for everything. Love you, Be ❤️! So happy for you in your next chapter! 😊,” wrote Brooke on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brittany was there for 13 of Brooke’s 14 LPGA wins, including the 2016 Women’s PGA Championship and the 2022 Evian Championship. She was also on Brooke’s bag as she represented Canada in the 2016, 2020, and 2024 Olympics. When Brooke finally ended a 2 1/2-year drought at the CPKC Women’s Open last year, Brittany was the one handing her the club for every shot that mattered.

Their partnership began in 2016, not long after Brooke made a name for herself as a 17-year-old Monday qualifier at the 2015 Cambia Portland Classic. Brittany was ironically playing in that same tournament with a sponsor exemption. Had Brooke not qualified, she’d planned to caddie for her sister instead, a detail that makes their eventual dynamic feel almost inevitable. But as Brittany saw her sister win, she knew what she had to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Henderson (@brookehendersongolf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Brooke Henderson and Brittany’s last event together was the 2026 HGV Tournament of Champions. Henderson came in third place, with a score of 7-under, behind Nelly Korda and Amy Yang. A fitting send-off. At the season opener, the pro mentioned that she would definitely miss her travel partner and having somebody out there whom she trusts completely.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“I think we just know each other so well,” Brooke said of what made them great together. “We grew up together, playing golf together. I feel like we just know each other inside and out.”

Two weeks before this, Brooke told reporters she could tell her sister anything, and she kind of knew how to help her in any situation on or off the course. Their trust clearly went beyond yardages and club selections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five years ago, work visa renewal delays forced Brittany to miss two tournaments, the only time the sisters were apart during competitive weeks. For a full decade outside of that, it was the Henderson show.

Brittany is leaving for a happy reason, though. She and her husband, Zach Sepanik, a former LPGA media official, are expecting their first child in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran caddie John Killeen, whose wife Denise played on the Tour and has worked with champions like Cristie Kerr, Juli Inkster, and Meg Mallon for more than 40 years, is stepping into Brittany’s big, big shoes. Brooke, who will next compete at the Honda LPGA Thailand, is excited to work with someone new while also celebrating her sister’s next chapter.

“I’m really happy for her and Zach and excited to be an aunt, too,” she said, filled with emotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trend isn’t isolated to the LPGA. On the PGA Tour, major winners Collin Morikawa and Matt Fitzpatrick, along with fan-favorites Max Homa and Joel Dahmen, all recently parted ways with their long-tenured caddies, signaling a broader shift where players are prioritizing on-course chemistry and performance resets.

Brooke Henderson’s story mirrors a wider 2025 shift

Collin Morikawa and J.J. Jakovac ended their six-year partnership in 2025, even though they had won two majors and many PGA Tour titles together. The split was more about seeking new chemistry on the course than about getting worse results in competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Fitzpatrick also made a big change when he broke up with Billy Foster after six seasons, during which they won the 2022 U.S. Open. The 2025 campaign got off to a rough start, with no finishes better than tied for 22nd in early events. This led to the reset, even though they had already proven themselves as a major-winning team.

Joel Dahmen’s 2025 split with his longtime friend and caddie, Geno Bonnalie, showed how emotional such decisions can be. Dahmen wanted to take more control of his game after a string of missed cuts, even though he and his partner had been close friends for years and had six professional wins together.

This trend was even clearer when Max Homa and Joe Greiner broke up in 2025, after they had worked together to win six PGA Tour events since 2019. The same thing happened on the LPGA side, where Leona Maguire switched caddies in the middle of the season. This shows how performance resets and shifting priorities can end even successful long-term partnerships.