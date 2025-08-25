Brooke Henderson Sends 4-Word Message to Tommy Fleetwood After Ending Her Years-Long Winless Drought

What a week in golf. As Tommy Fleetwood finally broke through with a victory 12 years in the making, Brooke Henderson was busy capturing the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open. Yet even amid her own emotional win, her first in two and a half years, the Canadian star made sure to acknowledge Fleetwood’s milestone.

Brooke Henderson returned to the winner’s circle on Sunday since her last victory at the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She claimed her second CPKC Women’s Open title (first in 2018) on Sunday, edging out Minjee Lee by a stroke. “This week was beyond special,” Henderson told NBC. “To be able to finish it off and hoist the trophy again is extremely cool. Honestly, I’m surprised I’m not crying right now because it just means so much,” she continued.

Despite the personal weight of her victory, Brooke Henderson’s humility shone through. In her post-round press conference, she not only reflected on her long-awaited return to form, but also praised Tommy Fleetwood’s breakthrough. “For sure,” Henderson said when asked if Fleetwood inspired her. She told the media, “I think Tommy is amazing, and I’m so happy for him to win today in such a huge tournament. I feel like he saved it for the perfect time. That’s so cool. He really deserved it, and especially after earlier this year when it looked like he was going to win and didn’t, I feel like it was all setting up for his moment today.” In 2025, he delivered a string of top finishes, placing T4 at both the Truist Championship and Charles Schwab Challenge, T2 at the Travelers, T3 at the FedEx St. Jude, and T4 again at the BMW Championship — proof of his consistent presence near the top of leaderboards.

For Henderson, it was her 14th LPGA Tour title. For Fleetwood, it was his first on the PGA Tour — a milestone Henderson celebrated as if it were her own.

While praising Fleetwood’s breakthrough, Henderson had plenty to celebrate herself. She closed with a 4-under 68 at Mississauga to finish 15-under, ending a two-year drought with an emotional win on home soil. Ranked just 58th, she outplayed World No. 4 Minjee Lee, a reminder of her true potential when everything clicks — a theme that mirrored Fleetwood’s long-awaited PGA Tour triumph.

And Henderson wasn’t the only one writing a comeback story this season. 2025 has been remarkable for many reasons — even Cameron Young finally captured his first PGA TOUR victory. In just his fourth season since turning pro in 2022, the 28-year-old New Yorker broke through at the Wyndham Championship, cruising to a six-shot win. His triumph not only ended a string of seven runner-up finishes but also made him the 1,000th unique winner in PGA TOUR history. Reflecting on the moment, Young said, “I never thought I’d be that emotional about it. But it’s the end of my fourth season. I’ve had my chances, and I wasn’t going to let it get away from me.”

Stories like these of persistence and breakthrough victories resonate deeply with Henderson herself.

Brooke Henderson Relates to Fleetwood’s Long-Awaited Breakthrough

After a long journey filled with near-misses, Fleetwood’s victory struck a chord with Henderson, who understands the weight of expectations and the perseverance required to win at the highest level. Fleetwood has won on the European circuit seven times, but has come close to a win several times on the PGA Tour. In 2023, he lost in a playoff to Nick Taylor at the RBC Canadian Open. And this year, the pain only amplified. At the 2025 Travelers Championship, Fleetwood had a three-shot advantage over Keegan Bradley with four holes to play. Then came the most recent heartbreak at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where Fleetwood finished one shot behind winner Justin Rose.

For Tommy Fleetwood, the long-awaited win came with two trophies — the Tour Championship and the season-long FedExCup. While Scottie Scheffler led the FedEx Cup standings through the season, a midseason format change got rid of the playoff finale’s starting-strokes model. “A nice rule change this year,” Fleetwood told NBC with a chuckle. “I’ve been a PGA Tour winner for a long time; it’s just always been in my mind. To finally do it in reality feels great,” he added. Like Henderson, Fleetwood proved that persistence pays off — and that sometimes, the biggest moments arrive when you least expect them, but need them the most.