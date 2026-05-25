Brooks Koepka Abruptly Exits $9.9M Event in First Withdrawal Since PGA Tour Return

Brooks Koepka began his week at TPC Craig Ranch with a round that seemed almost effortless, not a single bogey, six birdies, and an eagle that felt like a small victory over the putter that had refused to listen to him all season. But by the time Sunday arrived, he was twelve shots behind Wyndham Clark. Now, with a bigger goal in mind, Koepka has exited the showdown at Colonial Country Club.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When the PGA Tour released the field list of the $9.9 million Charles Schwab Challenge, scheduled from May 28 to 31, Brooks Koepka’s name was missing. There was no injury or any explanation. This withdrawal marks his first since his return to the PGA Tour. As of yet, he has played in 11 events and made eight cuts so far. Even before this WD, he had played three weeks in a row.

ADVERTISEMENT

He finished T11 at Myrtle Beach, T55 at the PGA Championship at Aronimink, and T14 in Texas. Now, another stretch of relentless summer tournaments waits for him: the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, and then the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. He is not eligible to compete in the Memorial Tournament, as his return does not permit him to compete in signature events.

The last time the Open was at Shinnecock, Koepka won, and he knows what is required there. To increase his major count, he would focus on improving his putting. After all, he called his putter “absolutely horrendous” after the opening round at the 2026 PGA Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CJ Cup was probably his best week in a while, and not just because of his score. Koepka came in ranked 141st on Tour for strokes gained with the putter, but he tried out a Scotty Cameron Fastback 1.5, his fourth putter this season, and picked up over two strokes on the greens in Round 1. Just after shooting a 63, he said:

“I feel like I’m knocking on the door, and I’m very, very close.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His withdrawal stings a field already short on marquee names.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooks Koepka’s Withdrawal Adds to Charles Schwab Challenge’s Star Power Problem.

Jordan Spieth, a Dallas native and 2016 Colonial champion, hadn’t missed this event since 2013. He is skipping it this year, and along with him, Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1, also opted out. Wyndham Clark, the winner of the TPC Craig Ranch, has also withdrawn.

ADVERTISEMENT

And now Koepka’s WD makes the field less appealing. Three names that move the needle, all absent before a ball is struck. Without them, the field sits at 132 with no replacement. Under the Returning Members Program, his presence alone would have expanded it to 135.

Earlier reporting on Koepka’s 2026 schedule had already noted that his signature event ineligibility, a direct consequence of his time on LIV, pushed him toward secondary-tier events all season. The Charles Schwab Challenge was part of a longer plan, one that now has Shinnecock at its center.