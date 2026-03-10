Brooks Koepka Admits Biggest Weakness Ahead of the Players Championship: ‘I’m Getting Old’

After climbing back onto the PGA Tour, Brooks Koepka was seen struggling with his actions in the greens for some time. However, the momentum was finally gained by him at the Cognizant Classic as he secured his first top-10 finish for the season. But now he is preparing for one of the most demanding tests on the schedule, The Players Championship. The five-time major has previously struggled in the PGA Tour flagship event. And now he has just thrown light on one of his biggest weaknesses.

“The 17th hole. (Smiling.) I don’t know if there’s stats on it, but I guarantee there are. One year I made an 8 and a 7. Yeah, that wasn’t very good. But that 17th hole has gotten me over the years. I’ve played good rounds here; that’s just kind of the one bugaboo that always gets me,” said Koepka in the presser of the 2026 Players Championship.

Although getting back to momentum on time might have provided him with that timely confidence boost heading into TPC Sawgrass. But the Florida venue has rarely been kind to him. In past appearances, Koepka has struggled to piece together a complete week at The Players Championship. And it has been the 17th hole, aka the Island Green.

The iconic par-3 17th hole has repeatedly tested him. His best finish at TPC Sawgrass came in 2018, and he finished tied for 11. And the last time he teed off for the Players in 2022, but unfortunately missed the cut.

“There’s a couple tee shots, too, I think that are quite tough. 4 seems to be quite tough. And then I played the back yesterday and I think — I don’t know if it’s just I’m getting older and not hitting it as far, but there’s a couple holes I swear they have lengthened,” explained Koepka, reflecting on his weakness.

He then shared how he has not been in the event for four long years, and now it’s tough for him to analyze the match-play on screen and prepare for the event.

“But I think 12, they might have lengthened a little bit. 15 it feels like they did. But, yeah, and 16 it feels like they might have maybe a hair. I don’t know, the tee box was way back yesterday. So I don’t know, but the 17th hole has got my number,” further added Koepka.

Although the 17th hole is a short par-3, there’s almost zero margin for error. More so because of the water hazards, thus if a shot is slightly long, short, or off-line can land in the water. Water hazards are positioned close enough to the fairway so players must look to strategically aim or control distance to avoid them. Despite the challenges, Koepka is trying to stay consistent on his game.

Brooks Koepka hopes for consistency at The Players Championship

Koepka is a five-time major champion. However, coming back to the PGA Tour, the former LIV golfer will be up against a fully-stacked field for the first time. Adding to his woes, his much-hyped return has, till now, not borne rich fruit. Playing in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, Koepka tied for 56th at 4 under.

Imago 152nd Open Championship Brooks Koepka USA at the 18th during Round 2 of the 152nd Open Championship, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland. 18/07/2024.

Next up, he failed to make the cut following rounds of 76-69 in the WM Phoenix Open. Thankfully for him, his most recent stint at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches had him at 6-under 65. Facing some technical difficulties, Koepka had to switch to a Spider putter from a blade putter.

Unfortunately, he missed a golden opportunity of fine tuning his skills as he was barred from the Arnold Palmer Invitational. As part of the Returning Member Program, Koepka can only play the non-signature events.

Speaking on his API absence, Koepka said, “I mean, you would like to be there last week, but I understand those are the consequences of my decisions. I’m a big boy, I understand that. So, I got to sit at home and watch, and the answer to everything is play good golf, and everything will take care of itself.”

Unperturbed by the situation, Koepka took part in the Seminole Pro-Member. He is also working very hard with his caddie, Ricky Elliot, to try to break the curse at the TPC Sawgrass this year.