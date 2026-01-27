Brooks Koepka Admits Harsh Truth About Scottie Scheffler as He Confirms PGA Tour Schedule

Brooks Koepka might have dominated the LIV Golf in the past few years. However, now that he is back to the PGA Tour, the 35-year-old will have some stiff competition coming his way. Kicking off proceedings with the Farmers Insurance Open starting January 29, 2025, Koepka is eagerly looking to make a mark on the big stage. Surprisingly, while the golfing world is hyped up about Koepka’s rivalry with the likes of Scottie Scheffler, the former LIV Golf star seems to have already surrendered the battle.

“I think the competitive side of me. You obviously want to do a little bit better. But that’s gonna be very tough to do better than Scottie right now. But yeah, l’m excited for it,” said Koepka.

He further added, “Obviously Scottie has been dominant. I guess is probably the right word. Rory’s got 5 now. I don’t think anybody’s shocked by this if you’ve watched golf the last few years and how well those guys are playing. I’m excited to battle with them. I think that will be really fun.”

As a matter of fact, Scheffler has been looking incredibly sharp with his clubs in the past few months. In his recent stint at the 2026 American Express, the 29-year-old golfer came from behind to negate the threats posed by Si Woo Kim and the 18-year-old phenom, Blades Brown. Despite the harsh winds and adverse conditions, the number 1 golfer proved why he is indeed the best in the world at the moment.

With the win, Scheffler recorded his 20th PGA Tour victory. This made him the youngest golfer to achieve this stellar feat. Apart from the above mentioned stats, Scheffler’s OWGR points are also soaring at the moment. With 695.322 points, the 29-year-old has created a massive gap with the second-ranked Rory McIlroy, who has only 411.036 points.

However, despite admitting Scheffler’s superiority, Koepka pointed out that the whole idea behind his coming back to the PGA Tour was to play against the best. Thus, staying put towards his goal, Koepka pledged to keep practicing hard and get better every day. Meanwhile, debuting in 2026 with the Farmers Insurance Open, Koepka will have a lot at stake.

Can Brooks Koepka grab the opportunity to get into the elite list at the Farmers Insurance Open?

The 35-year-old has been a former world number 1 golfer. Add to that, he is also a five-time major champion. Sadly, as he played in the LIV Golf, Koepka’s current ranking is 246. Well, t his is not the ideal pedestal that Koepka would be happy about. Interestingly, he does have a way out that can land him directly to the league of the elites.

According to an update on X from Nosferatu, a top 10 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open will propel his world ranking within the top 50. And that will enable the golfer to take part in a number of signature events coming up shortly.

As of now, Koepka is ineligible to obtain a sponsor exemption to play in the premier events. Surely, with the noise around Koepka only growing stronger, fans will be eager to find out how the LIV Golf star fares in the PGA Tour.