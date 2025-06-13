Brooks Koepka ‘Apologized’ to Wife for Treating His Family the Wrong Way During Career Low

The man who thrives under major championship pressure couldn’t handle a simple conversation with his own family. Brooks Koepka, the five-time major champion who became just the seventh player in history to win consecutive U.S. Open championships, claiming back-to-back titles in 2017 at Erin Hills and 2018 at Shinnecock Hills, found himself doing something he never thought possible—apologizing to his family for being unbearable to live with.

“I had to apologize — I’ve apologized to Rick, Pete, Jeff, Blake, my wife, my son, everybody. I wouldn’t have wanted to be around me,” Koepka revealed in his post-round press conference after shooting 2-under 68 in the first round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont. The candid confession came when asked about missing consecutive major cuts for the first time in his career.

The admission followed back-to-back weekend failures at the Masters in April and PGA Championship in May, marking uncharted territory for a player who built his reputation on thriving when golf’s biggest stages demanded peak performance. His April meltdown at Augusta included a devastating quadruple-bogey on the final hole, while May’s PGA Championship saw him finish nine shots over par.

“Yeah, I would say from the first weekend in April until about last week, you didn’t want to be around me. It drove me nuts. It ate at me. I haven’t been happy. It’s been very irritating,” he explained. The typically composed champion admitted the stretch had been a personal nightmare that affected everyone around him.

His struggles affected his relationships with those closest to him. His support team—including caddie Rick Elliott, swing coach Pete Cowen, and manager Jeff Schwartz—all bore the brunt of his emotional turmoil. Koepka’s wife, Jena, and their young son bore the brunt of his frustration during this challenging period, acknowledging that his tournament struggles had spilled over into his home life.

The intensity of his recent work sessions with coach Pete Cowen reflected his desperation to find answers. “Pete got into me again on Monday, in the bunker for about 45 minutes. I just sat there, and he scolded me pretty well,” Koepka admitted, revealing the tough-love approach needed to address his declining form and mounting pressure.

What makes Koepka’s frustration particularly perplexing is the financial security that LIV Golf was supposed to provide. Despite earning guaranteed money that theoretically removes performance pressure, he appears more agitated than during his PGA Tour days. This contradicts the fundamental LIV premise that guaranteed contracts would allow players to compete more freely.

While Koepka’s emotional revelations grabbed headlines, his on-course struggles throughout 2025 paint a picture of a champion searching for answers in unfamiliar territory.

Brooks Koepka’s 2025 Performance and Career Comeback History

The 2025 season has been a tale of two circuits for Koepka. On LIV Golf, he has maintained respectability with a runner-up finish at Singapore (-12) and currently sits 12th in the standings. His statistics show solid fundamentals—314 yards driving distance and 55.78% fairway accuracy.

However, deeper analysis reveals concerning short game trends. His scrambling percentage of 60.16% falls below elite standards, while his proximity from 100 to 125 yards has deteriorated significantly. These scoring zone struggles explain why his decent ball-striking isn’t producing lower scores.

The contrast with his PGA Tour prime is stark. During his 2015-2021 peak, Koepka won nine times, including four majors, spent 47 weeks at world No. 1, and posted dominant statistics like +17.354 strokes gained tee-to-green at the 2019 PGA Championship. Since joining LIV in 2022, he’s become the circuit’s all-time wins leader with five victories, including his historic 2023 PGA Championship victory as a LIV member.

His world ranking, which plummeted from No. 1 to 354, reflects both LIV’s lack of OWGR points and his diminished major performances. His Masters campaign ended with a devastating quadruple-bogey on the 18th hole, turning a potential weekend appearance into a missed cut at +5. The PGA Championship proved worse, with rounds of 75-76 (+9) sparking a heated exchange with a heckling fan.

The LIV schedule may inadvertently hurt his major preparation. Unlike PGA Tour players facing weekly competitive pressure against deep fields, Koepka’s preparation consists primarily of 54-hole LIV events with smaller fields. This reduced intensity may leave him unprepared for grinding 72-hole major championships, where every shot carries exponential weight.

Koepka’s career has included previous valleys during the injury-plagued 2020-2021 period, but he has historically bounced back stronger. His dominant 2017-2019 stretch demonstrated his ability to peak when it matters most.

Yet his honest admission about needing to apologize to family members shows self-awareness that could facilitate improvement. With three rounds remaining at Oakmont, golf fans will discover whether the player who once dominated major championships can rediscover his magic.