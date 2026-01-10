Brooks Koepka Approaches PGA Tour With an Impossible Request After LIV Golf Departure

17 days! That is how long the speculation had been regarding Brooks Koepka’s next move. But all of it is finally over. Unshockingly, we finally know what he wants next, after leaving LIV Golf on December 23, 2025: a PGA Tour membership.

According to ESPN, Brooks Koepka has formally applied for reinstatement to the PGA Tour. The last PGA Tour event Koepka played in before leaving for LIV in 2022 was the Valspar Championship in mid-March. Since then, he’s collected five LIV wins and a major victory at the PGA Championship in 2023.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Koepka would apply for reinstatement, and many foresaw that he would not. At least not in 2026, except the Majors. And there was a reason. LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil said last month that Koepka and the league mutually agreed before parting ways, and the decision arose because Koepka wanted to spend more time with his family.

The five-time major champion and his wife, Jena Sims, went through a hard time recently. Sims announced that she had suffered a miscarriage at 16 weeks in October. And Sims recently liked a social media post from waystogolf that suggested that Koepka has no reason to grind on the Tour after collecting $100 million from LIV, and he will start his year at Augusta.

But Jon Rahm saw this coming and predicted that Koepka would eventually miss the PGA Tour thrill. During an appearance on the SubPar Podcast, Rahm said, “I have no idea. I couldn’t tell you. I think he [Brooks Koepka] would. I think he might need to take some time, but I think he would.”

As per the current rules, the mandate is a one-year suspension from a player’s last LIV event. As Koepka’s final appearance at any LIV came in August 2025 at Indianapolis, it makes his earliest eligibility window August 2026. But eligibility doesn’t guarantee entry, and the current debate arose in the golf community since his exit in late December; the reentry will not be as easy as it seems.

The Tug-of-War over Koepka’s return

Brandel Chamblee stands as the loudest voice against a free pass or a simple return for the Florida star. He argues that letting Brooks back without any penalty destroys the fair meritocracy of the Tour. To him, the Tour relies on loyalty and commitment just as much as pure talent. “Allowing Koepka to return with no consequence would undermine the foundations of the Tour,” Chamblee wrote.

Chamblee believes the rebel league did more than just offer a different playing field. He thinks LIV fractured the game, hurt sponsorships, and forced the Tour into a legal war. To fix this, Chamblee suggests that Koepka should prove his worth through the Korn Ferry Tour or Monday qualifiers.

On the other side, Rory McIlroy has completely changed his tune recently. Rory McIlroy also said that it will be good, if not great, for everyone if the 5x major champion is back on the Tour.

After his Boston Common tested the first victory in TGL, the current World No. 2 said, “Does it make sense if Brooks wanted to play the PGA Tour again to get him back as soon as possible? Absolutely.” The Northern Irishman also took a sharp pivot in his own personal views on the returns of the defectors. He thinks the time away from legacy events and world ranking points is enough punishment, so he has no issue if someone joins the Tour from the rebel league.

Yes! Koepka has fallen to No. 244 in the Official World Golf Ranking as he hasn’t received any ranking points for participating in the LIV Golf events. So it remains to be seen when and how the nine-time winner on the PGA Tour will be permitted to return.

But sources told ESPN, now that Koepka has applied for reinstatement, the PGA Tour will start a process that includes “thoughtful input from the board, including player directors.” And Koepka can be seen playing in all of the four majors this season because his five-year exemption for winning the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club allows him to play through the 2028 season.